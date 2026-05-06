Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $9.840.000 raised and BNB Price Prediction Points to $3,000 After Moscow Exchange Adds Index

Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pepeto crossed $9.840.000 million in presale funding this week, and the pace of this raise is unlike anything else running right now. Wallets are entering at a rate that only appears before a major listing event, and the presale entry still sits low enough that one Binance listing can turn a small position into the type of return that rewrites a portfolio. A former Binance developer and the Pepe ecosystem cofounder built a zero-fee exchange with a cross-chain bridge and AI scanner that already runs live, and the market has not priced in what happens when trading opens.

Moscow Exchange announced it will publish the MOEXBNB index starting May 13, and that timing lines up with a BNB target of $3,000. Pepeto follows the same route that turned early BNB buyers into millionaires, and this breakdown explains why.

Inside the Pepeto Presale as the BNB Price Path to $3,000 Takes Shape

The presale drawing the most crypto news coverage today is Pepeto, built on the same path that took the BNB price from a $0.15 ICO entry to $1,369 by October 2025. But this time the token also carries community energy that BNB never had, and the three live products explain why $9.78 million already flowed in.

PepetoSwap removes all fees on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a bridge transfers tokens at zero gas cost, and an AI tool screens every contract before a single wallet touches it. Each trade runs through the native token and creates direct buying pressure, the same force that pushed the BNB price from pennies to over $1,300. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a token past $7 billion leads the team, SolidProof completed a full contract audit, and 176% APY staking rewards holders while the Binance listing takes shape.

Crypto news keeps drawing the link to early Shiba Inu. One wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the SHIB peak per Yahoo Finance, and SHIB had no product on launch day. Pepeto sits in that same position with an exchange already running behind it, and every pattern that showed up before the largest meme rallies in history is forming again. Something is building behind this presale that the broader market has not priced in yet.

BNB Price Prediction Points to $3,000 as Moscow Exchange Index and Network Growth Align

The BNB price sits at $634 per CoinGecko, holding above $620 support after the Fermi hard fork cut block times to 0.45 seconds and made BNB Chain the fastest EVM network running today. Moscow Exchange will publish the MOEXBNB index from May 13, giving institutions regulated exposure for the first time. Grayscale filed for a spot BNB ETF, Coinbase added BNB to its listing roadmap, and the network handles over 12 million daily transactions.

The BNB price prediction from Changelly puts the 2026 ceiling at $1,000, and Crypto Patel mapped a $12,000 long-term target per NewsBTC. The 35th quarterly burn removed 2.14 million tokens worth $1.32 billion, and the opBNB layer-2 runs with 250-millisecond blocks after the Fourier upgrade.

From $634 the path gives roughly 4.7x to $3,000. But crypto news from 2017 tells the real story: early wallets that bought below $1 turned small entries into over $1 million, and no forecast at $84 billion can repeat that.

Conclusion

Crypto news puts the BNB price prediction from $1,000 this year to $3,000 in the bull case, and the network stands stronger than ever with 0.45-second blocks, a Moscow Exchange index on May 13, and a Grayscale ETF filing. But the largest BNB gains went to wallets that bought before any cap existed. One holder who bought 1,000 BNB under $1 turned that position into over $1 million, and no forecast at $84 billion can repeat that.

Pepeto runs on that same model at presale pricing, the same window that made BNB holders millionaires, but carries community energy BNB never had, and that mix did not exist in any previous cycle. ETH turned $100 into $1.6 million at $0.30. BNB turned $500 into over $3.5 million at $0.10. Those entries came once, and everyone who missed them spent every cycle wishing they had not. Crypto news this cycle shows that many let Shiba Inu and BNB pass because they hesitated for one week. Pepeto sits in that position today with $9.840.000 million raised and 176% APY, and entering before the listing could turn into the smartest move any holder makes this year. Missing it could become the regret that follows a holder through every cycle, the same feeling every person who knew about SHIB and BNB early and saw both rise without entering carries today.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Opens

FAQs

Can the BNB price reach $3,000 this cycle?

Changelly puts the 2026 ceiling at $1,000 while Crypto Patel maps $12,000 long-term, and the Moscow Exchange MOEXBNB index launching May 13 adds regulated institutional exposure.

Why is Pepeto compared to early BNB in crypto news?

Pepeto is built on the same exchange model where every trade creates buying pressure on the native token, with $9.78 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing expected.



