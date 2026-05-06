How to Interview During Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Audits: Interview Techniques, Effective Questioning, Building Rapport and Trust (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 24, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Interview During GMP Audits (Sept 24, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is crucial for the safety and effectiveness of products, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

A GMP audit plays a key role in verifying that these standards are being met, and interviews are one of the most effective tools auditors can use. They provide auditors with the opportunity to uncover operational insights, assess individual performance, and ensure that companies adhere to GMP requirements on a deeper level than just reviewing documents.

While audits generally rely on methods like observing operations, examining records, and reviewing documentation, interviews add an extra layer of depth. Each auditor may have a different style, with some preferring to engage directly with employees, while others focus on paperwork. However, for a GMP audit to be comprehensive, it is essential to integrate interviews, observations, document reviews, and record checks to create a full understanding of GMP compliance.

Interviews are particularly valuable because they allow auditors to understand the practical realities of manufacturing beyond what's written in manuals. Discrepancies between documented procedures and actual practices may arise, and employees may reveal informal methods that deviate from the standard. With this training, you will learn how to identify these inconsistencies during interviews, empowering you, as the auditor, to make informed recommendations and ensure GMP standards are fully adhered to.

Key Topics Covered:

The role of interviews in GMP audits

Interview techniques overview

Effective questioning techniques

Building rapport and trust and observing non-verbal cues

Case study

Who Should Attend

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hylewc

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