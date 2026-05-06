1 Day Training Course: How to Deal with Difficult Situations in GMP Audits (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 28, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Deal with Difficult Situations in GMP Audits (Sept 28, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Planning GMP audits with a disciplined and meticulous approach offers numerous benefits for both the GMP auditor conducting the audit and the audited party.

While GMP audits are an authority obligation, they also provide added value during internal audits. Additionally, external audits give the audited party the opportunity to discover facts they may not have been aware of.

A GMP auditor must be prepared to handle unexpected situations at any stage of the audit and must complete the qualification process by undergoing the necessary training in this field. While GMP auditors do not evaluate audits solely based on findings, the prejudices, unrest, lack of cooperation, and contrary behavioural patterns of the audited party may lead the auditor to evaluate the audit from a different perspective.

In difficult situations, the auditor should remain polite but firm, maintaining self-control and full command of the audit. This training aims to provide insight from the GMP auditor's perspective, help the audited party cope with challenging situations, and offer strategies for overcoming them.

Who Should Attend: This training would suit those in the following professional roles

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

GMP Auditors

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered:

GMP audits and inspections in brief

Pre-audit and post-audit difficult situations

The GMP auditor's roles and responsibilities in difficult situations

Workshop

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zzlco

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