1 Day Training Course: How to Deal with Difficult Situations in GMP Audits (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 28, 2026)

GMP audit training enhances auditors' ability to manage audits effectively and discover unknowns, offering learning and improvement opportunities for both parties.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Deal with Difficult Situations in GMP Audits (Sept 28, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Planning GMP audits with a disciplined and meticulous approach offers numerous benefits for both the GMP auditor conducting the audit and the audited party.

While GMP audits are an authority obligation, they also provide added value during internal audits. Additionally, external audits give the audited party the opportunity to discover facts they may not have been aware of.

A GMP auditor must be prepared to handle unexpected situations at any stage of the audit and must complete the qualification process by undergoing the necessary training in this field. While GMP auditors do not evaluate audits solely based on findings, the prejudices, unrest, lack of cooperation, and contrary behavioural patterns of the audited party may lead the auditor to evaluate the audit from a different perspective.

In difficult situations, the auditor should remain polite but firm, maintaining self-control and full command of the audit. This training aims to provide insight from the GMP auditor's perspective, help the audited party cope with challenging situations, and offer strategies for overcoming them.

Who Should Attend: This training would suit those in the following professional roles

  • Quality Assurance
  • Quality Control
  • GMP Compliance
  • GMP Auditors
  • Auditing
  • IT
  • Regulatory Affairs
  • Engineering
  • Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered:

  • GMP audits and inspections in brief
  • Pre-audit and post-audit difficult situations
  • The GMP auditor's roles and responsibilities in difficult situations
  • Workshop

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zzlco

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CAPA
                            
                            
                                Data Integrity
                            
                            
                                GCP
                            
                            
                                GLP
                            
                            
                                GMP
                            
                            
                                GXP
                            
                            
                                OOS
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Quality
                            
                            
                                Pharmacovigilance
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 