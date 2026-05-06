America’s Warrior Partnership and The Westport Group Sail Defender with Sail No. 1776 at the 2026 Figawi Race to Honor America’s 250th Birthday

Braintree, MA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westport Group (TWG), a veteran-operated business based in Braintree, MA, is teaming up with America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) for the seventh year in a row as they return to the starting line of the iconic 2026 Figawi Race, held Memorial Day weekend, May 22–25, 2026, sailing from Hyannis to Nantucket.

This year’s race carries historic significance as the TWG/AWP team will once again sail aboard Defender, proudly bearing Sail No. 1776, as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its founding. More than a sail number, 1776 serves as a visible tribute to the courage and sacrifice that gave rise to American independence- and to the men and women who have defended that freedom across generations. Sailing during the nation’s semiquincentennial transforms the race into a floating commemoration of service, resilience, and shared responsibility.

“Sailing aboard Defender with Sail No. 1776 during America’s 250th year is profoundly meaningful,” said Chris Kristian, Army veteran and Executive Vice President and Managing Director of The Westport Group. “This is about far more than competition. It’s about honoring the ideals on which our nation was founded and standing shoulder to shoulder with those who have defended them. Through our partnership with America’s Warrior Partnership, symbolism becomes action.”

Fellow crew member Lt. Gen. David Fridovich (Ret.), Chairman of the AWP Board and former Green Beret, emphasized the deeper mission behind the sail. “The number 1776 represents the birth of our nation and the sacrifices required to secure its freedom,” said Fridovich. “As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, we sail with gratitude for the patriots who founded this country and for today’s service members and veterans who continue to protect it. This partnership exists to honor that service and ensure veterans are supported long after the uniform comes off.”

The crew has built a tradition of sailing to raise awareness in the fight against veteran suicide and were recognized at the end of last year’s race by earning the Howard K. Penn Spirit Award; an award presented to those who embody the “Figawi Spirit” of sportsmanship, community engagement, and outstanding conduct. The TWG/AWP team, led by female co-captains Martha Kristian and Peggy Hersam, seek to defend their division win and second-place finish in the non-spinnaker group from 2025. It was their second divisional win in the past five years and their second top finish in the non-spinnaker group.

This year also carries special meaning for the crew as they sail in honor of a fallen crewmate and dear friend, Bob Solomon. Bob was not only an accomplished sailor, but also a passionate advocate for veterans’ causes. His commitment to service, to his community, and to those who served our country, continues to inspire us. It was Bob’s spirit and example that led TWG to proudly affiliate Figawi efforts with AWP.

The continued collaboration between AWP and TWG reflects a shared commitment to service members and measurable impact. Together through the Figawi, more than $75,000 has been raised to support AWP’s work. In 2025 alone, AWP served 12,374 veterans and their families, connecting them to 19,993 critical resources that strengthened long‑term well‑being and quality of life. Kristian noted, “We are grateful that our purpose has been so warmly embraced by the Figawi team, and we thank them for their support and leadership in helping shine a light on AWP’s life‑changing work. Through this race, we sail with gratitude, remembrance, and a shared commitment to honoring service- both on and off the water”

As the sails rise and Defender, bearing Sail No. 1776, cuts through the waters from Hyannis to Nantucket, the crew will do so with purpose- celebrating 250 years of American independence while honoring those who made, and continue to make, that freedom possible. United by mission and resolve, AWP and TWP remain an anchor of support, steady through any storm or shifting wind that may meet their sails.

About America’s Warrior Partnership

America’s Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of Empowering Veterans, Empowering Communities, and Improving and Saving Lives. They connect veterans, their families, and caregivers to trusted resources and services through their 4,000+ network of veteran-serving organizations and partners to support every stage of life.

Learn more at americaswarriorpartnership.org or @AWPartnership.

About The Westport Group

The Westport Group’s proprietary insurance coverage empowers companies to offer top talent a greater amount of protection from the financial challenges of an unexpected disability. As an innovator and industry leader, TWG serves its clients with bespoke products, intuitive service, and unwavering integrity. TWG is a veteran-operated business and proud supporter of America’s Warrior Partnership and the Figawi Charities. If you’d like to help us make a difference, we welcome you to donate today or join us June 16 from 6:00-9:00 PM EST in Boston for a dinner cruise on the beautiful Seaport Elite supporting veterans.

For more information, please visit westportgp.com.