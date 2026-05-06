IKO Joins U.S. Green Building Council Striving to Advance Sustainable Building Practices

Toronto, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO, a worldwide leader in roofing, waterproofing and insulation for residential and commercial markets, announced its membership in the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), expanding its engagement with green building organizations across North America.

This milestone builds on IKO’s existing memberships with the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC), reflecting a deliberate and growing commitment to sustainability and industry collaboration. It also aligns with IKO’s sustainability program, Beyond™, which is designed to integrate responsible practices across the company’s entire value chain — from sourcing and operations to distribution, installation, product use and end-of-life.

“We strive to incorporate sustainability into all business decisions,” said Darren Rafter, Director of Sustainability at IKO North America. “Being actively involved with organizations like USGBC allows us to stay closely aligned with evolving industry standards and market expectations and translate those insights into practical actions across our business and products.”

USGBC is widely recognized for advancing sustainable building practices through education, advocacy and programs such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). As a corporate member, IKO will gain access to industry-leading research, educational resources and advocacy initiatives that support continuous improvement and innovation.

Through this membership, IKO is positioned to contribute to future development of LEED standards by bringing a building materials manufacturer’s perspective to the process. It also provides access to robust learning resources, deeper insight into evolving market expectations, and more direct engagement with developers, builders and architects, helping close potential communication gaps that can occur across traditional distribution channels.

By strengthening its presence within both U.S. and Canadian green building networks, IKO is reinforcing its long-term strategy to help shape the future of responsible building practices across the markets it serves, while striving to incorporate leading sustainability practices into the business’ operations and striving to advance green building practices across the roofing industry.

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About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

www.iko.com/na

About IKO Beyond™

IKO Beyond is IKO’s comprehensive sustainability program focused on Environment, People and Business, rooted in IKO’s core values of Sharing Knowledge, Performance, Integrity, Humility, Long-Term Thinking and Agility.

ikobeyond.com

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council supports the building sector's transition to green buildings. It works with the real estate and building sector to provide the market insights, expertise, and practical solutions they need to push their sustainability efforts further and faster.

https://www.usgbc.org/









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