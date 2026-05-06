1 Day Training Course: Mastering Risk Management in the Patent Landscape with Freedom to Operate (FTO) (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 28, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Risk Management in the Patent Landscape - Freedom to Operate (FTO) (Sept 28, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is also relevant to customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data and for all those wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills in searching.

Are you effectively navigating the intricate world of patent risk analysis and mitigation? Our intensive, one-day training course unlocks the complexities of patent risk analysis, focusing on the strategic use of Freedom to Operate (FTO) studies for patent risk mitigation. Participants will gain crucial insights into the decision-making challenges linked with FTO studies and understand when and how these tools can be pivotal in patent risk strategies.

This expertly designed course comprehensively covers the essentials of patent risk assessment. From recognizing the critical need for FTOs, it guides participants through every stage-from the initiation of FTOs, conducting thorough evaluations, analyzing outcomes, to assessing the risks associated with these results. The training ultimately leads to defining and applying the most effective risk mitigation strategies.

Our seasoned trainers, leveraging their extensive industry knowledge and practical experience, deliver invaluable tips and strategies for utilizing FTOs as robust tools in risk mitigation. The course ensures that attendees walk away with a toolkit of effective techniques to enhance their patent risk management capabilities.

The training will delve deep into:

Determining the optimal timing for patent risk assessment and FTO initiation

Identifying key data points that justify the use of FTO as the preferred risk analysis tool

Maximizing safety by accurately evaluating the risks related to FTO results

Exploring the advantages and drawbacks of IP risk registers

Discussing a variety of risk mitigation strategies suitable for various scenarios

Managing risks posed by Non-Practicing Entities (NPEs) effectively with the support of FTO analysis

Who Should Attend

IP lawyers and patent attorneys

Heads of IP/Chief IP counsels

Patent managers/agents/engineers/researchers/trainees

IP risk and litigation managers

Patent analysts, R&D scientists and engineers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Risk assessment

Risk assessment prior to an FTO: Part 1

Risk assessment prior to an FTO: Part 2

Freedom to operate: Part 1

Freedom to operate: Part 2

Risk assessment post an FTO

Risk recordal and reporting

Countermeasures

Preparing for NPEs

Conclusions

Speakers

Simone Frattasi

Simone Frattasi is a European Patent Attorney and a Telecom Engineer with a Diploma in IP Business Administration from CEIPI/University of Strasbourg and a PhD in Wireless, Mobile Communications. He is currently serving as the Head of Global IP at MAERSK, which, under his lead, won the Gold Award for 'Best IP Department Nordics' by Leaders League in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Prior to this role, he was the Head of the Patent Department at Sony Mobile Communications in Sweden. His expertise also includes working as a Patent Attorney at two Danish IP consultancy firms.

In addition to his professional achievements, Simone has been an entrepreneur, having co-founded and served as CTO and COO for two start-up companies. Notably, he has represented Sweden in the ISO standard 'Innovation Management System, Guidelines for IP Management'. Moreover, he is the main author of the book: 'Patent Portfolio Management: A Practical Guide' (Edward Elgar Publishing, 2023). He received the recognitions as one of AIM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists of 2024, Finance Monthly's IP Adviser of 2023 in Denmark, Managing IP's Top Twelve Europe's In-House IP Leaders of 2023 and 2024, and Managing IP's Corporate IP Star in 2022 and 2023.

Dipan Banerjee

Dipan Banerjeeis an Indian Patent Attorney and an Electronics Engineer. He is currently serving as a Patent Attorney at MAERSK, which won the Gold Award for 'Best IP Department Nordics' by Leaders League in 2022 and 2023. Prior to this role, he was working as an IP Professional at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

He has also worked at law firms advising many multi-national corporations on matters related to Intellectual Property (IP) creation, enforcement, and management. In addition to his professional achievements, Dipan has been involved in delivering guest lectures at several Indian Universities, including his alma mater Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, on topics related to IP and technology.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjxssj

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