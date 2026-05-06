1 Day Trade Mark Administrator Training Course: UKIPO, EUIPO and WIPO Selection and Registration, Disputes, Renewals and Domain Strategy, Practical Expertise (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 29, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Trade Mark Administrator (Sept 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This trade mark administrator training course has been specifically designed for trade mark administrators, formalities assistants and other IP support staff dealing with trade marks.

This training course will provide a comprehensive overview of trade mark administration, record-keeping and handling the process of applying for and registering a trade mark. It will bring you up to date with potential pitfalls to be aware of and the practicalities of timeframes, sanctions and office practices at the UKIPO, EUIPO and WIPO.

The key topics covered include:

What trade marks are

How to choose new trade marks

The process of registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Dealing with contentious proceedings

Recording changes on the Trade Mark Register

Administration of your domain name portfolio

The expert trainer will use her extensive experience and knowledge to bring the topics alive and work through a number of case studies throughout the course to ensure delegates get the most from this training. There will also be time during the course to ask your specific questions and to network with other delegates.

Benefits of attending

By attending this training course you will:

Improve your understanding of the trademark process

your understanding of the trademark process Learn how to register your trademark using the most commonly used registration systems

how to register your trademark using the most commonly used registration systems Understand the importance of accuracy in your role

the importance of accuracy in your role Gain practical time saving tips

practical time saving tips Get insights into best practices

Who should attend?

This training course has been designed specifically for:

Trademark/patent administrators

Formalities assistants

Legal assistants

Paralegals

IP support staff

Others wishing to learn more about trademark administration

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to trade marks

Choosing new trade marks

Registration and prosecution

Pitfalls and practicalities around the world

Contentious proceedings - opposition, invalidity and revocation

Recording changes on the trade mark register

Renewal and maintenance

Administration of a Domain Name Portfolio

Speakers

Victoria Silk

Victoria Silk is Senior Counsel, Trade Marks - New Category Products for BAT. She is a Chartered Trade Mark Attorney and in-house Counsel. She qualified in London in 2005 and spent 6 years in-house with ICI paints before becoming Virgin's in-house Trade Mark Attorney in Geneva in 2011. She joined BAT in 2017.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5a6oq

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