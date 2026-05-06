The Patent Administrator Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 16th - Sept 17th, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Patent Administrator (Sept 16th - Sept 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive training course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the patent administrator.

It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. The programme will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions, and will improve your knowledge and skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.

Topics to be covered include:

Introduction to patents

Understanding filing procedures and systems

Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations)

Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices

Renewing your patents

Recording assignments and name changes

Overview of licences and royalties

Obtaining and using patent information

Who should attend?

This training course is designed especially for those new to the role, or with little experience of patent administration, and those looking for more training to extend their knowledge, including:

Patent administrators and assistants

Formalities administrators

Patent and IP coordinators

Other IP support staff

The training course offers a valuable networking opportunity with others in similar roles from different organisations and countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to patents

Organisation of the IP department

Filing procedures and systems

Post-filing communications

Day 2

Renewals

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs)

Assignments and name changes

Licences and royalties

Patent information

Speakers

JoAnna Emery

JoAnna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities at Pure Ideas Ltd, is an experienced intellectual property specialist with over two decades of transatlantic expertise in various roles within the IP industry. She has worked in various industries from US defence, water, financial and the FMCG sector. During her career she has gained knowledge in all areas of intellectual property law as well as gaining experience in corporate transactions and social media. Inspiring, training and managing teams, she is a seasoned speaker at international conferences. JoAnna is a certified legal assistant specialist in intellectual property in the US and a Fellow of the Institute of Paralegals in the UK.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46od52

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.