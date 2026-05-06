BBVA teams up with Nasdaq Private Market to facilitate liquidity opportunities for high-growth private companies in LatAm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBVA´s specialized banking unit for high-growth innovative companies and Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity, capital and investment solutions for private companies, employees and investors, announced today a strategic collaboration to facilitate streamlined introductions for BBVA’s portfolio upon their express request for secondary market liquidity.

Through a referral agreement, BBVA´s clients, subject to their own request, will be able to access Nasdaq Private Market, an independent U.S.-regulated entity, and explore liquidity solutions – including tender offers and private secondaries – directly through its institutional-grade platform. This initiative aims to address the growing demand for liquidity among founders, employees, and early investors in the Latin American tech ecosystem. The collaboration extends Nasdaq Private Market’s proven platform to private companies in a growing market and gives BBVA´s business unit for high-growth companies an additional benefit for their clients.

As private companies stay private for longer, flexible liquidity options for employees and early shareholders are becoming table stakes and a cornerstone of a healthy financial structure. In 2025, private secondary markets saw company-led tender offers in the US alone reach $35 billion.

Together, BBVA and Nasdaq Private Market aim to contribute to a more mature and accessible private market ecosystem across LatAm - one where structured liquidity is an expected part of how companies manage talent and equity at scale. By combining NPM's decade of experience supporting private companies with liquidity solutions with BBVA's deep relationships with the region's most successful founders, the collaboration establishes a framework for cross-border client introductions and strengthens the private market ecosystem in LatAm for companies, employees, and investors alike.

“Founders and investors are increasingly looking for ways to unlock liquidity without forcing an exit. By partnering with Nasdaq Private Market through BBVA´s business unit dedicated to high-growth companies, we’re facilitating connections for our clients to be able to structure secondary transactions and bring in new investors without the need for an IPO”, said Rodrigo Velasco, Country Manager México & LatAm Head of BBVA Spark.

"For more than a decade, Nasdaq Private Market has helped entrepreneurs at some of the world’s most recognized companies build structured liquidity programs that enable them to retain and attract talent, while strategically managing their equity pools,” said Sam Tortora, Chief Growth Officer at Nasdaq Private Market. “BBVA has made an exceptional investment in supporting those founders across Latin America - and that commitment is exactly what we look for in a partner. We are excited to bring our services to the companies they work with, and to expand our reach into these regions alongside an organization that founders genuinely trust."

This collaboration will initially focus on later stage companies across BBVA´s LatAm markets: Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. The partnership offers a way to unlock liquidity without raising new capital or diluting existing shareholders, allowing founders and early investors to realize partial exits, supporting employee retention through equity monetization, and enabling the entry of new institutional investors ahead of future rounds or exits.

Commitment to Innovation

BBVA´s unit dedicated to high-growth companies continues to solidify its role as the leading ally for the innovation ecosystem. With nearly €1 billion in bank financing and a unique model that speaks the language of entrepreneurs , this agreement with Nasdaq Private Market marks a significant step in its mission to offer "finance that grows with you".

For NPM, the partnership provides access to some of the most promising private companies emerging from BBVA's ecosystem across a high-growth region. As private markets become increasingly global, partnerships with trusted, founder-facing institutions are central to Nasdaq Private Market’s strategy for expanding its reach and deepening its global network.

Media Contacts

Nasdaq Private Market

Sam Tortora

press@npm.com

BBVA

Octavio Victoria González

Tel. +55 5076 8719

luisoctavio.victoria@bbva.com

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market is a leading provider of liquidity, capital, and investment solutions for private companies, employees, and investors. The company is focused on building modern infrastructure for the private market ecosystem and has executed nearly $80 billion in secondary liquidity for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 1,000+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq and other institutional partners. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

About BBVA’s business unit dedicated to high-growth companies

We are the bank for innovative, high-growth companies and venture capital funds. BBVA’s unit for high-growth companies supports fast-growing companies by covering their financial needs end to end. From day-to-day banking services — including payments, collections, payroll and cards — to more sophisticated solutions such as venture debt and asset-backed lending, tailored to companies at advanced stages or backed by venture capital investors. The unit operates across five regions, serves more than 1,800 clients, and has facilitated close to €1 billion in financing, supporting both working capital and long-term investment projects.

Disclaimer

BBVA does not provide brokerage, investment advisory, or execution services in connection with NPM’s offerings, and does not act as an intermediary. Any engagement with NPM is conducted directly between the client and NPM, subject to applicable laws and regulations.