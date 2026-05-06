Palmetto Publishing Releases Tom McGuire's New Children's Book About a Rescue Cat's Journey from Kuwait to Home

Charleston, SC, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Ameowzing Adventures of Astro the Cat, a new children's picture book by Tom McGuire. The book, the first installment of the Rescue Cat Series, tells the story of a street cat surviving in Kuwait City who dares to dream of finding a loving home across the ocean. All proceeds from the book support rescue work saving cats like Astro.

Set against the sun-scorched streets of Kuwait City, the story is narrated by Astro himself, a spirited cat who introduces readers to his world of searing heat, speeding cars, and dusty puddles. Astro scrounges for food and water in a place where both are scarce. He curls up in whatever shelter he can find and watches the busy city move around him. Through his warm, endearing voice, young readers experience daily life for the millions of stray cats who roam the streets of the Middle East with no one to care for them.

Astro's life takes a turn when his fellow street cat Reggie brings word that rescuers with gentle hands may be nearby. For Astro, this is the moment he has waited for his entire life. But hope on the streets of Kuwait City is fragile. The dangers that surround him have not disappeared, and the path from a dusty sidewalk to a safe home on the other side of the world is anything but certain. Astro must summon courage he did not know he had.

Tom McGuire stated, "When my wife Amy and I adopted Bentley and Pluto, two Persian cats from Kuwait, it changed the direction of our lives. I wrote this book so children could see the world through the eyes of a cat who simply wants what every living creature wants: to be safe and loved. I hope Astro's story inspires families to support rescue efforts wherever they can."

The book is aimed at young readers and their caregivers, fitting alongside beloved titles such as Finding Winnie and picture book editions of A Street Cat Named Bob. McGuire, a former CEO who co-founded The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue in Madison, Wisconsin, draws directly from his organization's collaboration with a local Kuwait City rescue group. At a time when animal rescue stories continue to resonate with families and educators, the Rescue Cat Series offers young readers a character-driven introduction to compassion, resilience, and the real work behind international animal rescue.

The Ameowzing Adventures of Astro the Cat is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit their website or any of their social media platforms.

Website: fur-seasons.org

Facebook: The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue

Instagram: @furseasonscatrescue

TikTok: @furseasonsmadisonwi

About the Author: Tom McGuire spent years navigating boardrooms, leading teams, and making bold decisions as CEO and co-founder of a successful company in the automotive industry. That same drive and leadership now fuels his work as Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue in Madison, Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to saving cats in need, especially those struggling to survive on the streets of Kuwait City.



Tom's journey from the corporate world to children's book author began when he and his wife Amy adopted Bentley and Pluto, two Persian cats from Kuwait. That experience opened his eyes to the desperate circumstances facing overseas cats and set him on a path he never expected. In 2024, he founded The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue to advocate for voiceless cats, working in collaboration with a rescue organization in Kuwait City. The Ameowzing Adventures of Astro the Cat, the first book in the Rescue Cat Series, brings these real rescue stories to young readers through upbeat, hopeful, and compassionate storytelling. Each book in the series offers a cat's eye view of the journey from the streets of Kuwait to a loving forever home.



Tom lives in Wisconsin with Amy, their family, and a small herd of rescued cats who serve as daily reminders of why this work matters. He is passionate about helping cats find their way home and sharing their amazing stories with children and families everywhere. Find Tom McGuire at Facebook: The Fur Seasons Cat Rescue.

Media Contact: tom@furseasons.org

Available for interviews: Author, Tom McGuire

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