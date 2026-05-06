Adswerve Partners with Amplitude to Connect Customer Acquisition, Product-Led Growth, and AI-Driven Analytics

DENVER, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, analytics, media, and technology consultancy creating positive business impact for marketers and agencies, today announced a new partnership with Amplitude , a leading AI analytics platform, to help brands and agencies connect behavioral insights to real-time action, break down platform and data silos, and connect marketing acquisition to product-led growth, all without complicated queries or advanced technical expertise.

As customer journeys grow increasingly complex, it becomes harder for organizations to connect media investment to downstream product behavior and long-term customer value. The partnership addresses this directly by pairing Adswerve’s deep expertise in data architecture, media strategy, and marketing technology with Amplitude’s powerful AI analytics platform to create a unified view of the full customer journey, from first ad impression to product adoption and beyond.

As the partner organization with the highest number of Amplitude-certified U.S. experts - with experience across experimentation, session replay, and multi-cloud data architectures - Adswerve brings cross-platform analytics depth that goes well beyond standard implementation. Together, Adswerve and Amplitude help clients analyze and act on real-time, governed data from a single source of truth with auditable, AI-ready outputs built in. Teams get the speed and confidence to make smarter decisions, faster, and create better experiences for their customers.

“Adswerve brings a level of data and media expertise that makes our platform even more powerful for their clients,” says Peter Kuo, Vice President of Partnerships at Amplitude. “This partnership is a natural fit; Adswerve knows how to connect the dots across complex data ecosystems, and Amplitude gives teams the behavioral depth and AI-powered analytics to turn those insights into real business outcomes. We’re excited to bring this to brands and agencies looking to close the gap between marketing performance and product growth.”

Clients gain access to a powerful combination of consulting expertise and platform capabilities, including the ability to:

Determine which campaigns drive the most long-term value with visibility across the entire customer journey, including the most granular product-usage insights

Reach the right customers by creating and activating behavior-based audience segments through AI-powered analytics

Understand user friction points and evaluate website impact on retention with integrated A/B testing and experimentation tools

Sense what users are doing, decide how to improve the experience, and take action in real-time, all without needing to be an SQL expert

Analyze more, spend less, and skip restrictive data sampling with Amplitude’s flexible pricing model



“We've helped more than 800 organizations navigate every major shift in the digital world. Our partnership with Amplitude helps us enable better predictive marketing engines for our clients," says Tom Zawacki, CEO at Adswerve. “Together, we're giving teams the ability to sense what users want and meet them in that moment, without needing a data scientist in the room.”

To learn more about how Adswerve and Amplitude can help your team connect the full customer journey, visit adswerve.com .

About Adswerve

Adswerve helps marketers and agencies embrace innovation to create a positive impact on their business. They are an award-winning predictive marketing consultancy that leverages data, media, and AI to support 800+ iconic brands and agencies. With a team of 250+ of the industry’s top experts, Adswerve is proud to stand as the most innovative and largest U.S. Google Marketing Platform provider, three-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and respected solutions partner to Amazon, Snowflake, and others. Learn more at adswerve.com .

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading AI analytics platform, helping over 4,700 customers — including Atlassian, Burger King, NBCUniversal, and Square — build better products and digital experiences. With powerful AI agents embedded across the platform, teams can analyze, test, and optimize user experiences faster than ever. Ranked #1 across multiple categories in G2’s Winter 2026 Report, Amplitude is the best-in-class solution for product, data, and marketing teams. Learn more at amplitude.com .