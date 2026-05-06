Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Linda Bolton Weiser as Managing Director – Consumer

Petersburg, FL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC (www.watertowerresearch.com) is modernizing investor engagement with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of research-driven content and strategies that streamlines the way companies connect with and inform the market. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Linda Bolton Weiser has joined the firm as Managing Director – Consumer.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said, “We are excited to welcome Linda Bolton Weiser to Water Tower Research as a Managing Director covering the Consumer sector. Linda brings more than three decades of distinguished experience across both the buy-side and sell-side, with a proven track record of delivering differentiated insights and top-tier stock selection. Her deep expertise—particularly in the beauty and broader consumer categories—combined with her data-driven, proprietary research approach, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, accessible research to the investment community. Linda’s addition further strengthens our bench of senior analysts, and we look forward to the meaningful impact she will have as we continue to expand our platform.”

In her 30-plus years of experience as an equity analyst, Linda Bolton Weiser has provided perspectives and insights on dozens of consumer companies across the market-cap spectrum. She has held senior positions on both the buy-side and sell-side, won numerous awards based on stock selection, and is frequently quoted in the media. She is widely regarded for her deep knowledge of the beauty industry and hosted a Holiday Beauty Bus Tour in New York for investors for nearly a decade. She has used social media data, IRI and Nielsen point-of-sale data, proprietary store-check observations and data, and Chinese e-commerce and government websites to develop proprietary insights on consumer stocks.

Linda’s career includes senior analyst positions at D.A. Davidson, B. Riley, and Oppenheimer. She started on the buy-side at AllianceBernstein, where she was Portfolio Manager of the Alliance Global Environment Fund. She was named “Best Up-and-Coming Analyst” in her sector by Institutional Investor, #1 Stock Picker in Personal Products by Forbes.com, #1 Household Products analyst by Bloomberg Markets, and was recognized five times in the Wall Street Journal “Best on the Street” survey for stock selection.

Linda holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and a BA in Biochemistry from Wellesley College.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Strategies. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.