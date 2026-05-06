ThinkReservations Named TravelTech Breakthrough’s 2026 “Hotel PMS of the Year”

SEATTLE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence firm that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products, and services worldwide, today announced that ThinkReservations , a leading property management and online booking platform, is the recipient of “Hotel PMS of the Year” in the 4th annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program.

ThinkReservations unifies booking management, revenue optimization, and guest communication on a single, easy-to-use platform. The intuitive, cloud-based platform streamlines operations, simplifies staff training, and gives properties full control over pricing with automation and advanced tools.

Key features include a reservation calendar and quoting, rates and restrictions (including pricing and inventory), accounting and night audit, task management and housekeeping, customized email and text messaging, and a mobile-friendly app. ThinkReservations also provides a full suite of reports that make it easy to track booking pace, revenue, RevPAR, and occupancy, and compare growth to uncover business insights.

Recent enhancements include front desk and website updates, the Accounting for Hospitality product, and a new payments solution. In addition, the company hosted a virtual conference with more than nine hours of content shaped by customer insights and feedback. All data within the PCI-compliant platform remains secure.

“Independent lodging properties need more than a basic system to manage reservations—they need a platform that helps them compete, grow, and operate with confidence,” said Richard Aday, CEO of ThinkReservations. “We’ve built ThinkReservations to bring together everything from property management and distribution to websites, marketing, and payments in one connected experience, so operators can spend less time managing systems and more time focusing on their guests.”

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects how closely we listen to our customers,” Aday added. “Every product and enhancement we release is shaped by real feedback from the people running these properties every day. Our goal is simple: give independent operators the tools, insights, and flexibility they need to increase revenue, streamline operations, and grow on their own terms—without adding unnecessary complexity.”

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global travel landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of companies, technologies, and solutions that are redefining how travel businesses operate, engage customers, and drive growth. From online booking and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation, and in-destination innovation, these breakthrough solutions help travel companies adapt more quickly, operate more intelligently, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“ThinkReservations blends ease of use with deep, independent property-specific intelligence. A surprising number of PMSs are heavy on manual steps but light on integrations and data syncs. These solutions sound impressive, but actually create more work. It’s almost as if developers have spent little to no time behind the front desk of a real hotel,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “ThinkReservations simplifies where others keep adding complexity. Property managers and hoteliers save hours without having to ‘learn’ a complex new system. It balances innovation and accessibility, sophistication and simplicity, helping independent properties remain both viable and thriving. We’re pleased to recognize ThinkReservations with ‘Hotel PMS of the Year.’”

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies worldwide. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories including Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics, and more. For more information, visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations is a leading hospitality platform built for independent lodging properties that want to operate more efficiently, grow direct bookings, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. More than a traditional PMS, ThinkReservations brings together the essential tools properties need to run and grow their business in one connected ecosystem.

The platform includes the ThinkReservations PMS, booking engine, channel manager, and revenue management tools, along with ThinkWeb for high-converting hospitality websites, ThinkMarketing and ThinkContent for driving demand and strengthening brand presence, ThinkMessenger for automated guest communication, ThinkPayments for streamlined payment processing, and ThinkAccounting for simplified financial management.

The platform is further extended with ThinkTravel, which helps properties expand their visibility and attract new guests through curated distribution opportunities, and ThinkGrowth, which provides data-driven insights, performance benchmarking, and strategic tools designed to help operators identify opportunities, optimize performance, and accelerate revenue growth. Together, these solutions enable properties to manage reservations, distribution, websites, marketing, guest engagement, payments, accounting, and reporting from a single, intuitive platform.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

TravelTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

Bryan@TravelTechbreakthrough.com