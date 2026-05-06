Aviat Networks, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW). The investigation focuses on Aviat’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Aviat securities?

If you purchased Aviat securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On May 4, 2026, Aviat reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed total revenue of $100.0 million, compared to $112.6 million in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 11.2%.

In addition, Aviat disclosed GAAP gross margin of 29.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 29.4%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 34.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.8% in the prior-year period. The Company also reported a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million in the prior-year period.

Aviat further reduced its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $428 million to $440 million, compared to prior guidance of $440 million to $460 million, and reduced its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $35 million to $40 million, compared to prior guidance of $45 million to $55 million.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Aviat complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Aviat stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com