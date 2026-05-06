Strategic Commercial Contract Negotiation Training Course: Build Value, Minimise Risk and Strengthen Relationships (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 16, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Commercial Contract Negotiation: Build Value, Minimise Risk and Strengthen Relationships (Sept 16, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This highly interactive negotiation skills training course will show you how to unlock value whilst reducing risk for commercial success. In today's competitive environment, strong contracts aren't just a legal formality - they're a strategic asset.

This practical, high-impact training course is designed specifically for commercial and contracts professionals who want to sharpen their negotiation skills, minimise risk exposure and deliver greater value through better contract outcomes.

The expert trainer will explore the real-world impact of the 'battle of the forms'. Showcase how to secure clear, mutually beneficial agreements from the outset - avoiding ambiguity that potentially could lead to disputes or costly litigation down the line.

But this course goes beyond just protecting your position. It shows you how to leverage contracts to build stronger supplier and client relationships, improve project delivery and foster long-term collaboration - the key to achieving better commercial results.

You'll gain a structured, repeatable methodology to prepare for and conduct negotiations with confidence - with no legal jargon, just actionable, takeaway techniques. Learn how to define your objectives, choose the right approach and handle complexity with clarity and confidence.

Whether you're renegotiating terms, finalising a supply agreement, or managing a major contract portfolio, this training course equips you with the tools to take control and deliver better commercial outcomes - faster, and with fewer risks.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specifically designed for all those providing input into the contract being negotiated and those involved in the negotiation process, including:

Contract managers / specialists

Commercial managers

Procurement / Purchasing managers

Project managers

Business development managers

Supply chain managers

Supplier relationship managers

Operations managers

Technical managers

Contract administrators, officers and specialists

This training course is ideal for all those whose role is directly involved in negotiating, managing or reviewing commercial contracts and who want to gain practical insights to improve outcomes, compliance and stakeholder relationships.

Key Topics Covered:

Legal objective of the negotiation

Preparing for the negotiation

Determining the bargaining position

Undertaking the negotiation

Negotiation style

Negotiation tactics

Approach and environment to reflect objectives and maximise desired outcome

Structuring negotiations and good 'housekeeping'

Speakers

Catherine Hurst

Catherine Hurst BSc(Hons), CIMDip, PgDL, is an independent consultant in the contract and commercial fields. She was formerly a Commercial Manager at BAe Systems, following previous contract/commercial roles with GEC and Siemens. She has extensive practical experience of bid management, contract drafting and negotiation, contract and subcontract management as well as commercial risk management, both with UK and overseas customers and suppliers, in the private and public sectors.

She is a highly experienced trainer, having a style which brings a subject to life, creating interest and stimulating the enthusiasm of delegates. She combines academic best practice with real world experience.

She lecturers Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) diploma, levels 4, 5 & 6 at Chichester college. As well as being a member of CIPS, Catherine has a degree in Management Studies, a Chartered Institute of Marketing diploma and more recently achieved a distinction in her Common Professional Examination (CPE)/Post-grad diploma in law, winning the prize for the highest achieving student in the contract law module.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obyyh4

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