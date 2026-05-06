Vitruvio Announces Fabio Salim as Co-Founder and CEO to Redefine Insurance Accounting Salim’s deep insurance and business experience will help shape and scale Vitruvio’s vision and growth

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitruvio , the people-first, technology-supported accounting solutions firm built exclusively for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Fabio Salim as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Salim joins Vitruvio from Semsee, a company also incubated at the D. E. Shaw group ’s venture studio, where he served as CEO. He brings extensive insurance and executive leadership experience from AgentSync, CB Insights, and Wellhub to scale Vitruvio’s specialized accounting platform for retail agencies, MGAs, and networks across the U.S. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Launched last month after a multi-month development period, Vitruvio has signed and is serving its first clients, with additional engagements in progress.

“Fabio is the right person to lead Vitruvio into our next chapter, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him here,” said Crystal Temple-Frawley, co-founder and head of operations of Vitruvio . “He’s deeply committed to understanding what our clients need, and he brings the vision and drive to grow this company in ways we’ve only started to imagine. What matters most to me is that he leads with people at the center and technology as a tool, not a substitute. Our clients are in great hands.”

Vitruvio fills the gap between generic accounting firms that lack insurance depth and offshore BPOs that lack accounting precision, solving an industry-wide problem of misclassified fiduciary funds and unreconcilable bank deposits that create friction when paying producers. By mastering the intersection of carrier portals, agency management systems, and trust account compliance, and working system-agnostically across platforms like Applied Epic, HawkSoft, and EZLynx, Vitruvio delivers the financial precision and insurance-specific revenue recognition the industry has long needed.

The firm pairs insurance finance specialists with proprietary technology built for the specific complexity of carrier reconciliation, fiduciary accounting, and commission management. The combination delivers the depth of a specialist firm with the scalability of a modern operating platform.

“In my years leading and advising insurance and finance technology companies, I’ve seen the same pattern repeat. An incorrect commission payout is a producer thinking about leaving, and a misclassified fiduciary deposit puts policies at risk,” said Salim. “Too often, agency owners are left choosing between accountants who are not insurance experts, or BPOs that are not accounting experts. Vitruvio exists to close that gap.”

Salim added: “The bar for insurance financial operations has been set too low. Agency owners deserve a partner that leads with insurance expertise and uses technology to make that expertise faster and more accurate. That’s what we’re building Vitruvio to be.”

About Vitruvio

Vitruvio is a people-first, technology-supported bookkeeping and financial operations firm built exclusively for the insurance industry. Backed by DESCOvery, the D. E. Shaw group’s venture studio, Vitruvio serves retail agencies, MGAs, and networks across the United States with commission reconciliation, fiduciary compliance, and financial reporting delivered by a team of insurance finance specialists. Learn more at myvitruvio.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

