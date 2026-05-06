Uranium Enrichment Market Size to Reach USD 30.23 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uranium Enrichment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Uranium Enrichment Market Size was valued at USD 14.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Expansion of Nuclear Power and Advanced Enrichment Technologies to Drive Market Growth Globally

The Uranium Enrichment Market is currently experiencing consistent growth as a result of the ever-increasing global demand for nuclear energy, which provides an efficient way to produce energy without contributing heavily to carbon emission. There are different causes that have led to the growth in the uranium enrichment market. First, the market experiences an increased demand for enriched uranium owing to the increasing number of nuclear reactors and constructions taking place globally. Additionally, there are investments from government institutions and businesses for developing nuclear fuel cycle plants as a measure for securing energy sources and minimizing carbon emissions. The development in technology has also been instrumental in making the process more energy-efficient and has made it possible to do more enriching. Lastly, enriched uranium has been increasingly used in manufacturing medical isotopes and conducting research, therefore contributing to market growth.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Rosatom

Orano

Urenco

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Cameco

Centrus Energy

Energy Fuels Inc.

Uranium Energy Corp

NexGen Energy

IsoEnergy Ltd.

ConverDyn

Orano Federal Services

General Atomics

Laser Isotope Separation Technologies

Global Laser Enrichment

Lanzhou Uranium Enrichment Plant

Techsnabexport (TENEX)

Framatome

Eurodif

Franco-Belge de Fabrication du Combustible

Uranium Enrichment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 14.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 30.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.61% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Enrichment Level (Low Enriched Uranium (LEU), High Enriched Uranium (HEU), Depleted Uranium (DU))

• By Application (Nuclear Power Generation, Medical Isotopes, Research and Development)

• By Technology (Centrifuge Enrichment, Gaseous Diffusion, Laser Isotope Separation)

• By Supplier Type (Government-Owned Entities, Private Companies)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Supplier Type

In 2025, the Government-Owned Entities hold the maximum share with around 80%, owing to stringent regulatory measures, solid infrastructure, and fuel supplies. On the other hand, Private Companies represent the highest-growing segment because of greater investments and innovative approaches.

By Technology

Centrifuge Enrichment accounted for nearly 72% of the market in 2025 on account of its greater efficiency, lesser energy requirement, and capability of processing uranium in bulk. The Laser Isotope Separation sector is growing at the fastest pace among others owing to its potential for more accurate enrichment.

By Application

Nuclear Power Generation accounted for about 64% of market share in 2025 because of the widespread usage of enriched uranium as nuclear fuel. The Medical Isotopes sub-segment is witnessing the highest growth rate owing to the rise in demand for its application in medical purposes.

By Enrichment Level

Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) had a market share of almost 71% in 2025 due to its extensive use in nuclear power plants for energy production purposes. The Depleted Uranium (DU) segment has been the fastest-growing one due to its increasing use in research and shielding against radiation.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the leading region of the Uranium Enrichment Market, having nearly 38% share of total revenues. The reasons for such dominance include fast development of nuclear power industry, increased consumption, and strong support from governments of developing countries like China, India, and Japan. Investments in building new reactors will continue to drive growth.

North America is expected to show the highest rate of increase in the near future because of facility modernization, supportive policies, and enrichment technology improvement.

Europe is characterized by stable development supported by advanced nuclear programs and infrastructure and regulatory framework. The region focuses on low-carbon energy, which results in consistent enrichment uranium demand.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America represent emerging markets showing moderate rates of growth owing to investments in nuclear power and increased electricity demand.

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Recent Developments:

• 2025: Orano secured a €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank to expand the Georges Besse II uranium enrichment facility, with full commissioning expected by 2030.

• 2024: Urenco USA began installing advanced centrifuges at its New Mexico facility, aiming to increase enrichment capacity and support advanced reactor fuel demand.

• 2023: Global Laser Enrichment received regulatory approval to construct a laser-based uranium enrichment facility, advancing next-generation enrichment technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Uranium Enrichment Market Report (The USPs):

• NUCLEAR FUEL CYCLE & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you understand uranium sourcing, enrichment processes, and global fuel supply dynamics.

• ADVANCED ENRICHMENT TECHNOLOGY TRENDS – helps you analyze centrifuge, laser isotope separation, and next-generation enrichment innovations.

• OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTION OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate energy consumption, output efficiency, and facility performance.

• COST STRUCTURE & CAPITAL INVESTMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess infrastructure costs, operational expenses, and return on investment in enrichment facilities.

• NUCLEAR ENERGY EXPANSION & DEMAND OUTLOOK – helps you uncover growth driven by reactor construction, energy security, and decarbonization goals.

• REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & NON-PROLIFERATION COMPLIANCE – helps you identify policy impacts, safety standards, and global nuclear regulations shaping the market.

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