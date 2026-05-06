1 Day Shares Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors: Enhance Your Understanding of Share Management, Crucial for Compliance and Corporate Governance (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 24, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Shares Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors (Sept 24, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For company secretaries and directors, understanding shares and how to manage them is crucial for regulatory compliance and effective corporate governance.

Company Secretaries ensure legal requirements are met, manage share-related reporting obligations, and maintain accurate share registers.

Additionally, they oversee share issuance, allotment, and transactions during corporate restructuring. They provide strategic advice on equity management and support strategic decision-making involving shares. By maintaining accurate records and preventing legal and financial risks, company secretaries play a key role in the smooth operation and long-term success of the company.

This training course will outline what shares are and why companies issue them, along with how companies and their shareholders interact.

This is an important but complex topic that all Directors, Governance professionals and those involved in share registration should be fully up to date with. It is relevant to all those new to the role and those looking for a refresher.

Who Should Attend: This training course has been designed for

Company directors

Company secretaries

Legal professionals

Governance professionals

Business leaders

All professionals looking to develop their knowledge and skills in this complex area

Key Topics Covered:

The purpose of shares

Types of shares

The registration of shares

Shareholder management and engagement

Listing, share schemes and incentive plans

Speakers

Russell Shackleton

Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.

He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dd4xg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.