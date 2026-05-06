Trollee Holdings Limited and AIMO Holdings Limited Announce Merger Framework Agreement to Build the Smartest Retail Solutions, Plan Nasdaq Listing via Direct Listing or RTO

Hong Kong/New York, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trollee Holdings Limited, a leader in AI-powered smart retail solutions, and AIMO Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong‑based commercial robotics company, today announced that they have signed a Merge Framework Agreement. The combined entity will integrate smart retail technology with autonomous robotics to deliver end‑to‑end intelligent automation for retail, commercial facilities, smart cities and environmental monitoring.

The transaction creates a unified platform spanning two strategic layers:

Smart Retail & In‑Store AI (Trollee): Trollee provides AI‑powered smart shopping carts, real‑time customer analytics, edge‑based intelligent advertising and seamless checkout solutions for major retail chains across Asia and Europe.

Autonomous Robotics (AIMO): AIMO designs AI‑driven outdoor patrol robots for shopping malls, property and facility management, public security and open‑area surveillance, with flagship models purpose‑built for real‑world commercial environments.

“We are combining two complementary technology forces into one,” said Thim S Chiew, Global CEO of Trollee Holdings Limited. “Trollee brings the retail intelligence layer that understands customers and optimizes operations. AIMO brings the physical autonomous presence that acts on those insights—from automated security and inventory monitoring to customer assistance inside and outside the store. Together, we have the complete retail automation stack.”

The merger capitalizes on multiple high‑growth verticals where retail intelligence and robotics converge:

Vertical Synergy

Smart Retail Trollee’s in‑store AI + AIMO’s facility patrol robots for automated security, inventory monitoring and customer assistance.

Smart Cities & Public Spaces AIMO’s autonomous patrol robots for surveillance, hazard detection and facility management, enhanced by Trollee’s edge‑based customer analytics for retail‑adjacent public areas.

Environmental Monitoring AIMO’s outdoor autonomous platforms for remote data collection, combined with Trollee’s real‑time sensing capabilities.

Commercial Facilities & Logistics AIMO’s bespoke robotic solutions for property management and security, integrated with Trollee’s asset tracking and smart retail platform.

“The retail industry is shifting toward AI‑driven, frictionless experiences, and Trollee is at the forefront,” said Ricky Lei of AIMO. “By joining forces with AIMO’s autonomous robotics, we extend that intelligence beyond the shopping cart into the entire physical environment of the store, the parking lot, and the surrounding facility. This merger creates a seamless loop of data, insight, and action.”

Transaction Terms & Listing Plans

The merger framework agreement has been signed. Following the completion of the merger, the combined company intends to pursue a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, either through a direct listing or a reverse takeover (RTO) of an existing publicly traded entity. The parties are evaluating the most efficient path to become a publicly traded company while continuing to execute their integrated business strategy.

The merged company will operate across North America, Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South America, the Middle East, and South Africa, leveraging Trollee’s established retail footprint across Asia and Europe, and AIMO’s strong presence in the Hong Kong and Asia‑Pacific robotics market, with accelerated expansion into these newly added high‑growth regions

Our vision is an intelligent, autonomous retail ecosystem where real‑time data and physical robotics work as one,” said Ricky Lei. “This merger creates a leader positioned to define the future of smart spaces, and our planned Nasdaq listing will provide the platform to accelerate that vision globally.”

About Trollee Holdings Limited

Trollee Holdings Limited is a leading smart retail technology company revolutionizing the retail experience with AI‑powered smart shopping carts, edge‑based customer analytics, intelligent advertising and frictionless checkout. The company partners with major retail chains across China, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, France, and is expanding into Japan, South America, the Middle East and South Africa.

About AIMO

AIMO is a Hong Kong‑based robotics company specializing in AI‑driven autonomous mobile platforms for outdoor commercial environments. Its flagship models are purpose‑built for shopping mall management, public security and surveillance, property and facility management, and open‑area patrolling, with bespoke solutions tailored to enterprise needs. AIMO is actively deploying its solutions across Asia and entering new markets including Japan, South America, the Middle East and South Africa.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements regarding the proposed merger and the combined company’s future performance, including its intention to list on Nasdaq via direct listing or RTO. Actual results may differ due to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, market conditions and other factors. There is no assurance that the merger will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that any listing will occur.

Media Contact:

Mr.Ricky Lee

Email: info@aimo.ai



