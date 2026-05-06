2 Day Essential Contracting Skills for the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry: Collaborative Frameworks Driving Efficient Exploration and Production Operations (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 17th - Sept 18th, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Contracting Skills for the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry (Sept 17th - Sept 18th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The accelerated pace of change in the oil and gas industry makes this one of the world's most challenging and complex sectors in which to understand, draft and negotiate contracts.

This training course will enhance your knowledge of the agreements commonly used in the upstream oil and gas industry, including joint operating agreements (JOAs) and alliances, which are crucial for the collaboration and efficient operation of oil and gas ventures.

The expert trainer will take you through drafting agreements for offshore design, engineering and construction work, ensuring clarity and precision in contract terms to avoid potential legal pitfalls.

The training course also looks at the complex wording around force majeure and frustration in oil and gas contracts. It's important to understand the implications of these two critical concepts that address unforeseen events impacting contract performance to effectively manage risks and responsibilities.

It's also essential to get to grips with the best strategies for handling disputes in oil and gas contracts to maintain business continuity and protect interests in a highly competitive and regulated industry. The trainer will discuss latest tips and the pitfalls to look out for.

Understanding the differences between law and jurisdiction is also vital, as these determine the applicable legal framework and the venue for resolving disputes, respectively. This knowledge ensures that agreements are not only legally sound but also enforceable, providing a solid foundation for successful and sustainable oil and gas operations.

This essential oil & gas industry training course focuses on understanding and drafting contracts related to this complex industry. It will serve as either an in-depth introduction for newcomers or a useful update/refresher for those with some experience in the industry.

Who Should Attend: This training course will be of particular benefit to

In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers

Contractors and sub-contractors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Essentials of contract law

Two kinds of energy contract

Joint operating agreements and alliances

Day 2

Drafting agreements for offshore design, engineering and construction work

Frustration and Force Majeure in the energy business

Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts

Choice of jurisdiction

Speakers

Scott Styles

Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxbcdb

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