Early Bird Registration Open for the International Code Council’s 2026 Annual Conference and Expo

Washington, D.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.– Registration is now open for the International Code Council’s (ICC) Annual Conference and Expo to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from Oct. 18-21, 2026. This year’s event brings together premier educational sessions, meaningful networking, an inspiring keynote address, musical entertainment and opportunities to volunteer locally.
Register now through Sept. 11, 2026, to receive the early bird discount and a free conference polo shirt.
Conference guests are encouraged to attend the Annual Business Meeting, where they’ll learn about organizational achievements and make important decisions about ICC’s future. Former NASA Astronaut and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Columbia University, Mike Massimino, will deliver a dynamic keynote session on teamwork, problem solving and career passion. For more information about the ICC Annual Conference and Expo, click here.
“At our Annual Conference, we unite around one mission: strengthening building safety across the globe,” said John Belcik, CEO of ICC. “It’s a moment to connect, innovate, and honor the professionals who keep our communities safe and resilient.”
A variety of educational sessions and opportunities for ICC members to earn CEUs will be offered again this year, including insight sessions covering a range of topics from artificial intelligence to housing affordability. A comprehensive, full-day education program will also occur on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Learn more about the educational opportunities at the 2026 annual conference here.
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About the International Code Council
The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. ICC codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.
Early Bird Registration Open for the International Code Council’s 2026 Annual Conference and Expo
The annual conference will offer opportunities for networking, professional development and celebrating building safety professionals from around the world
| Source: International Code Council International Code Council
Washington, D.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.– Registration is now open for the International Code Council’s (ICC) Annual Conference and Expo to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from Oct. 18-21, 2026. This year’s event brings together premier educational sessions, meaningful networking, an inspiring keynote address, musical entertainment and opportunities to volunteer locally.
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