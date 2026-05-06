Biosimilars Regulation, Quality Assurance, Pharmaceutical Development Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 22nd - Sept 23rd, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars (Sept 22nd - Sept 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Course overview

Prepare for the biosimilar market growth as some of the world's best-known biologics face patent expiration in the coming years.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, the rise of biosimilars presents a pivotal shift in therapeutic options, offering more affordable alternatives to biologics whose patents are expiring. With major biologics facing patent expiration in the near future, the biosimilars market is poised for substantial growth, driving increased interest and investment in this sector.

This course delves into the critical distinctions between biosimilars and their reference biologics, addressing the complex regulatory pathways and challenges in both the EU and US markets.

Participants will gain insights into essential dossier requirements specific to biotech products compared to pharma products, alongside strategies for successful biosimilar development. Moreover, the course emphasises key biological considerations and the concept of totality in biological reviews, discussing unique aspects of biosimilars compared to small molecule generics.

This course will equip attendees with comprehensive knowledge essential for navigating the evolving biosimilar landscape.

CPD Hours: 12

Who Should Attend: This course is perfect for pharmaceutical professionals working in regulation, quality assurance, pharmaceutical development, and R&D, including

Regulatory affairs professionals

Medical affairs professionals

Clinical development managers

Quality assurance personnel

Legal and compliance officers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Biologics introduction

Biosimilars vs generics

The (e)CTD

Day 2

The registration process

Module 3 for biosimilars - section by section

Challenges for biosimilar sponsors

Main players in the biosimilar field

Strategic considerations

Case study

Speakers

Andrew Willis

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services, where he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.

He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He had 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs. He has over 30 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.



He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ypitn

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