1 Day Online Course: Role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) Under the Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746 (Sept 21, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) Under the MDR and IVDR (Sept 21, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Attend this one-day course to gain a comprehensive understanding of the critical role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) introduced by the Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746.

In the evolving landscape of medical device regulation, understanding and complying with new roles and requirements is crucial for maintaining market access and ensuring patient safety. The introduction of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) role mandated under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) 2017/745 and the In-vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation (IVDR) 2017/746 has created a pivotal position within organisations, necessitating a deep understanding of its responsibilities and integration into existing systems.

This course is designed to address these challenges and provide participants with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively implement the PRRC role within their organisations.

This comprehensive one-day course will delve into Article 15 of the regulation in detail, ensuring a thorough understanding of each requirement's intent. Participants will also be briefed on the UK MDR requirements and the proposed Qualified Person (QP) role, based on the latest information.

A key focus will be the integration of the PRRC role into the Quality Management System, supported by real-world examples to illustrate practical applications. The course will explore the provision of PRRC services by third parties, addressing how to meet all requirements remotely from the manufacturer.

This course offers an excellent opportunity to grasp the significance of the PRRC role and its critical place in your organisation, equipping you with the insights and practical strategies to ensure compliance and regulatory success.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for those seeking to understand the role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC), and those currently holding or considering the PRRC designation within medical device companies, including:

Quality managers/specialists

Regulatory affairs professionals

Start-up organisations with a need to understand where the PRRC role is required

Compliance engineers

Medical device manufacturers

Those considering undertaking the PRRC role

Key Topics Covered:

Origins of EU PRRC/UK QP role

Ariticle 15

UK MDR 2002

PRRC roles and responsibilites

Case Study: Who should be a PRRC?

PRRC Quality Management System Integration

Provision of PRRC service by third parties

Overview of key take home points

Final score assessment

Assessment review workshop

Q&A and course round-up

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rinq9i

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