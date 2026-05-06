Robotic Companion Pets from Ageless Innovation Reach 750,000 Adoptions Supporting Well-Being for Older Adults

PAWTUCKET, R.I., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ageless Innovation, a global healthcare company dedicated to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, today announced they’ve reached a major growth milestone in 2025, surpassing 750,000 adoptions of Joy for All Companion Pets.

As caregiving demands continue to rise, families and care professionals are increasingly seeking tools that support emotional well-being alongside daily care. Joy for All Companion Pets are lifelike, interactive robotic pets designed to look, sound, and respond to touch like real animals, offering companionship and moments of play without the responsibilities of traditional pet ownership. Their widespread adoption highlights the growing role companionship can play in supporting older adults and easing the emotional demands placed on their care partners.

“This milestone reflects the scale of impact Joy for All Companion Pets have had in the lives of older adults and the people who care for them,” said Ted Fischer, CEO of Ageless Innovation. “Knowing that we’ve helped bring connection and comfort into so many homes and care settings is deeply meaningful as we look towards the continued impact of our work in 2026 and beyond.”

To celebrate this milestone and in honor of Older Americans Month, Ageless Innovation will host a special event on Wednesday, May 6 at 11 a.m. in partnership with the Rockland County Office for the Aging. During the event, a Joy for All Companion Pet pup will be presented to a local husband-and-wife, with representatives from Ageless Innovation, the New York State Office for the Aging and the Rockland County Office for the Aging in attendance.

Joy for All Companion Pets are used in a wide range of settings, including homes, senior living communities, memory care environments, adult day programs, and hospitals. Families and care professionals often incorporate the robotic pets into daily routines to encourage interaction, provide familiarity, and create a calming presence for older adults. These benefits are increasingly important as loneliness and social isolation remain ongoing challenges for many older adults. Joy for All Companion Pets are an evidence-based solution, having been referenced in independent, peer-reviewed research exploring how interactive companionship may support connection and engagement in care settings.

“Research continues to explore the role of social connection in aging populations, and healthcare organizations are seeking practical ways to translate those insights into everyday care,” said Jim Murphy, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Ageless Innovation. “We’re proud to be a resource for these organizations and work closely with our partners to help them integrate Joy for All Companion Pets to support emotional well-being and better outcomes for older adult populations.”

As Ageless Innovation enters 2026, the company continues to build on this milestone by supporting older adults and caregivers through innovative designs and collaboration with healthcare and community partners.

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global healthcare company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, followed by a portfolio of games, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while improving the quality of life and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. Through continued innovation, meaningful partnerships, and validated outcomes, Ageless Innovation works passionately to positively impact the older adult population. For more information, visit AgelessInnovation.com and www.joyforall.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Litzky Public Relations on behalf of Ageless Innovation: DeAnna Varilias; dvarilias@litzkypr.com