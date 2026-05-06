Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Size Projected to Reach USD 839.21 Million by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market size is valued at USD 367.67 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 839.21 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

The zirconia-based dental materials market is seeing consistent growth, owing to the increasing occurrence of dental diseases, awareness regarding cosmetic dentistry, and inclination towards durable dental solutions. Zirconia is extensively used in crowns, bridges, and dental implants owing to its superior strength, compatibility with human tissue, and aesthetic properties resembling natural teeth. Innovations such as translucent zirconia and multilayer zirconia, alongside developments in CAD/CAM technology, are increasingly improving the accuracy and effectiveness of dental procedures. Furthermore, developments in dental facilities across the globe are contributing to market growth.





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The U.S. Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 114.18 million in 2025 to USD 253.95 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include rising consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing dental procedures, increased use of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies in dental practices, and innovations in zirconia materials.

Major Zirconia-Based Dental Materials Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Vita Zahnfabrik

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

GC Corporation

Shofu Dental

Kuraray Noritake Dental (Katana Zirconia)

Dental Direkt

White Peaks Dental

Heraeus Kulzer

Yenadent

3M Oral Care

Straumann Group

Zimmer Biomet Dental

Zirkonzahn

Aidite Technology

Upcera Dental

Bloom Dental

Sagemax Bioceramics

Pritidenta GmbH

Glidewell Dental

Segment Analysis

By Product Type, Zirconia Discs Dominate and Also Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment

In 2025, zirconia discs have a market share of 62.54%, with the fastest growing CAGR of up to 8.94% during the period of 2026–2035. They are preferred dental materials because they are very popular in CAD/CAM milling for crowns, bridges and restorations and available in preshaded and multilayer blocking Égypt. The other is all about enhancing strength and translucency and enabling further adoption.

By Application, Dental Crowns Dominate While Implants Register Fastest Growth

In 2025, dental crowns accounted for 45.39% of the total market share, driven by growing demand for long-lasting and mean the aesthetic solution of therapeutic dentists for tooth replacement. On the other hand, implants is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.13%, as increased demand for long-term tooth replacement options and rising usage of zirconia rather than metal alternatives are key contributors.

By End User, Dental Laboratories Lead and Also Witness Fastest Growth

In 2025, dental laboratories contributed 39.87% of the revenue share to the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.02%. They play a strong role in the mass production and custom production of zirconia restorations, while more and more clinics also outsource to them and digital workflows also become more widespread.

By Material Type, Monolithic Zirconia Dominates While Multilayer Zirconia Expands Rapidly

Monolithic zirconia held the dominant share, accounting for 39.72% in 2025 owing to its high mechanical strength and fracture resistance which makes it well suited for posterior restorations. On the basis of the material type,Multilayer zirconia is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.66%, due to high demand for natural gradients and improved translucency in aesthetic restorations.

By Manufacturing Technology / Workflow, CAD/CAM Milling Dominates While 3D Printing Accelerates

CAD/CAM milling accounted for the largest share of 67.81% in 2025 to its accuracy and long-established usage in digital dentistry. On the other hand, the 3D printing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.67%, driven by advancements in additive manufacturing, better material efficiency, and the potential to advance complex dental structures.

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Zirconia-Based Dental Materials Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Zirconia discs

Zirconia blocks

Others

By Application

Dental crowns

Dental bridges

Dentures

Implants

Others

By End User

Dental laboratories

Dental clinics

Academic institutes

Others

By Material Type:

Monolithic zirconia

Layered zirconia

High-translucency zirconia

Multilayer zirconia

Others

By Manufacturing Technology / Workflow

CAD/CAM Milling (Chairside & Lab-based)

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing)

Conventional Processing (Manual fabrication)

Hybrid Workflows (Scan + outsource milling)

Others

Regional Analysis

North America Dominates the Zirconia-Based Dental Materials Market

In 2025, North America dominated the market with a maximum share of 39.47% due to the presence of advanced dental infrastructure, significant adoption of CAD/CAM technologies, and high demand for cosmetic dentistry. The region is fortified by the presence of leading market players, rapid technological advancements, and growing adoption of zirconia-based restorations.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising dental disorders, increasing aging population, expanding dental infrastructure, and growing awareness of aesthetic dentistry. Countries such as China and India are emerging as key markets due to rapid adoption of digital dentistry and increasing demand for advanced restorative solutions.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Vita Zahnfabrik introduced next-generation multilayer zirconia discs with enhanced translucency, improving aesthetics for anterior restorations and strengthening its digital dentistry integration.

In December 2025, Dentsply Sirona launched upgraded CAD/CAM milling systems compatible with multilayer zirconia blocks, enhancing workflow efficiency and precision in restorative procedures.

In June 2025, Ivoclar Vivadent expanded its IPS e.max ZirCAD portfolio with advanced multilayer zirconia options, offering improved strength and translucency for both anterior and posterior restorations.

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Zirconia-Based Dental Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 367.67 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 839.21 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.66% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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