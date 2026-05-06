PMA Announces NetPoint® 5.4 Release

Ann Arbor, MI, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMA Consultants continues their dedication to being a leading provider of innovative project management and construction industry software with their newest NetPoint release. Version 5.4 is a significant update to the software, improving NetPoint from the inside out and laying the foundation for future releases.

“NetPoint 5.4 represents a major step forward in our long-term innovation strategy. Transitioning to 64-bit architecture and cloud-hosted licensing will unlock significant potential and help us deliver new capabilities at the pace our customers are looking for. Ultimately, version 5.4 is laying the groundwork for the next generation of planning and scheduling software from PMA, and we’re excited to start rolling it out.”

—Seve Ponce de Leon, Managing Director of Innovation

Key features include:

Better security, performance, and compatibility

Ability to use more RAM (64-bit)

Faster programming development

Faster distribution

Easier maintenance

Bug fixes and improvements

This foundation allows PMA to better incorporate new functionality and user requests. Development has already ramped up, with approximately one release per quarter in 2026 being planned. If you have a feature request, please submit it to support@pmatechnologies.com.

NetPoint 5.4 also includes a shift to cloud-hosted licensing and alphanumeric activation keys. This means that NetPoint software is still installed locally on end users’ computers, but license validation occurs on the PMA license server. The PMA license server does not collect or store any schedule files or their contents, providing data security. Benefits of this shift include automatic reactivation for subscription licenses, freedom from on-premise servers and VPN connections for concurrent license end users, and activations and migrations without manual utilities.

Transitioning from on-premises servers may take longer for larger enterprise customers. As such, PMA will continue to provide support for existing on-premise servers during the early stages of transition, such as migration activation and re-staging. This support, however, will eventually be phased out on a timeline communicated in advance.

For a comprehensive guide on NetPoint 5.4’s features, visit this page to learn more. If you have any questions, please get in touch with support@pmatechnologies.com.

About PMA

PMA Consultants is a leading construction consulting firm delivering innovative, results-driven program and project management services since 1971. Built on a foundation of listening, collaboration, and technical excellence, PMA partners with owners and project stakeholders to navigate complex construction challenges and achieve successful outcomes. The firm’s commitment to innovation is central to its approach—developing and applying proprietary tools, data-driven methodologies, and advanced scheduling and risk management solutions that improve project predictability and performance. By combining real-world expertise with forward-thinking practices, PMA consistently elevates industry standards while helping clients bring their visions to life and create lasting value for their communities.