Alex Lawton Becomes CEO of Clear Street U.K. Following FCA Approval

LONDON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street ("Clear Street" or "the Company"), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale, today announced that Alex Lawton has been confirmed as Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street U.K. Limited, following approval by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA").This announcement comes on the heels of Clear Street's European expansion, with a MiFID II license secured in the Netherlands enabling the firm to operate across 27 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Ed Tilly, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, said, "The U.K. is one of the most exciting capital markets in the world and a critical foundation for our global build. Alex brings deep prime services and securities finance expertise paired with a builder's mindset — exactly what's needed as we expand our platform and product footprint for our U.K. and international clients."

Lawton, who joined Clear Street's U.K. management team in December 2025, is now fully authorized to lead the Company's U.K. operations, responsible for the day-to-day management of the business. He will lead the development and execution of Clear Street's strategy in the U.K., focusing on sustainable growth, deepening client relationships and expanding the Company's product footprint across the region.

Alex Lawton, CEO of Clear Street U.K., said, "There is a real appetite in the U.K. market for a modern, tech forward player and Clear Street is uniquely placed to meet it. My priority will be to work closely with our clients to understand their needs and to continue expanding the capabilities we can offer them across asset classes and markets."

Lawton brings over 30 years of experience in financial markets and infrastructure, with a focus on prime services, securities finance and equities. He most recently served as Head of Global Markets and Head of the London Branch, State Street Bank International, where he led the business across securities finance, FX and electronic trading platforms. During his time at State Street, he also served as a member of the Bank of England's Money Markets Committee. Earlier in his career, he was Head of Equity Finance & Prime Services for EMEA at Barclays Investment Bank, and Head of Prime Brokerage for EMEA at Bank of America.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

Clear Street U.K. Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA (1006193)

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