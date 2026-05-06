NEURONES: + 5.6% organic growth in Q1 2026

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st quarter 2026 revenues Nanterre, May 6, 2026 (after trading)

+ 5.6% organic growth in Q1 2026

(in millions of euros) Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Growth of which organic Revenues 214.1 227.7 + 6.3% + 5.6%

Achievements

Driven by Cloud, digital projects, SAP, Data & AI, the Group's organic growth reached + 5.6% over the first three months of the year.

Operating profit (*) rose to 9% of revenues, up from the 8.2% recorded in the same period in 2025.

Compared to the 2025 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

As a reminder, between March 12 and April 20, 2026, the Company conducted a share buyback program. As of today, it holds 383,448 shares, representing 1.58% of its share capital.

Outlook

Excluding the impact of economic uncertainties related to the international situation, NEURONES' forecasts for the full financial year 2026 are as follows:

revenues around €900 million,

operating profit of approximately 9%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.5% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net







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