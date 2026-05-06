Battery Market Size to Exceed USD 657.21 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Battery Market Size was valued at USD 140.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 657.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.69% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Grid-Scale Energy Storage to Drive Market Growth Globally

There are significant developments taking place in the Battery Market as there is an increased uptake of electric vehicles globally and investments in renewable energy storage solutions. Incentives by governments and tough regulations on emissions and sustainability have prompted automobile manufacturers to use modern battery technologies. Moreover, the increased requirement for high-performance batteries in solar and wind energy storage systems has positively impacted market growth. Innovation in batteries based on lithium-ion, solid-state, and sodium-ion is enhancing energy storage, efficiency, and longevity.

Get a Sample Report of Battery Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8695

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

CATL

BYD Company Ltd

LG Energy Solution (LGES)

CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery)

SK On

Panasonic Energy

Samsung SDI

Gotion High-Tech

EVE Energy

Sunwoda

Tesla

AESC (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation)

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Controls

Saft Groupe SA

Envision AESC

Farasis Energy

CLARIOS

East Penn Manufacturing

C&D Technologies

Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 140.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 657.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.69% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Stationary, Motive)

• By Battery Material (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel-based, Sodium-ion, Flow Battery, Small Sealed Lead-acid Batteries, Others)

• By Battery Application (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Portable Batteries)

• By Battery End Use (Aerospace, Automobile, Consumer Electronics, Grid-scale Energy Storage, Telecom, Power Tools, Military & Defense, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Battery Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8695

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Battery Type

Stationary held a market share of 57.30% in 2025 owing to rising demand from renewable energy storage, telecommunications equipment, and backup power for industries. The Motive segment holds the highest growth rate among all segments, having recorded a compound annual growth rate of 15.20%. Growth is attributed to the uptake of electric vehicles.

By Battery Material

The Lithium-Ion battery held the largest market share with a value of 48.10%, because of its high energy density, high lifetime, and extensive use in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage. The Sodium-ion batteries hold the fastest growing market segment due to its low-cost production and abundant availability of materials.

By Battery Application

Industrial batteries commanded 41.50% market share in 2025 owing to rising demand from manufacturing industries, heavy equipment, and energy storage applications. Among all product segments, automotive batteries have been observed to grow at a CAGR of 16.30% over the forecast period.

By Battery End Use

Automobile held the largest market share of 42.70% in 2025 due to the rising demand for electric cars and automotive electronics. The Grid Scale Energy Storage segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 19.10% due to the increasing use of renewables and requirement for efficient grid stabilization.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific segment led the Battery Market in 2025, contributing more than 47.10% to the total revenue share. Some major factors responsible for the region’s dominance include fast industrialization, adoption of EVs, and installation of massive renewable energy plants. Leading countries within the region include China and India due to their strong manufacturing base and support for green energy policies.

North America is anticipated to be the most promising region with the highest CAGR of 17.81%. Some of the driving factors that are expected to propel growth in this region include rising adoption of EVs and renewables, along with innovations in batteries technology.

Europe has been growing steadily, Due to high adoption of electric vehicles, automation in industries, and storage technology in renewables. The growth in Europe can be attributed to regulations that favor technologies with low emissions, and there is an inclination towards using sustainable energy.

The Latin American countries and the Middle East and Africa region have become new markets that are steadily growing due to increased investments in renewables, increased need for backup power, and the adoption of electric mobility.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Battery Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8695

Recent Developments:

• October 2024: Toshiba, in collaboration with naturenix Inc., initiated a demonstration test of a battery subscription service for electric motorcycle taxis in Bangkok, Thailand.

• August 2025: Farasis Energy announced mass production of its semi-solid-state batteries across multiple manufacturing facilities, enhancing next-generation battery deployment.

• March 2025: East Penn Manufacturing launched its Deka Ready Power product family at ProMat 2025, offering advanced lithium and gel battery solutions for motive power applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Battery Market Report (The USPs):

• EV BATTERY TECHNOLOGY & ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand advancements in lithium-ion, solid-state, and emerging battery chemistries across electric mobility.

• GRID-SCALE ENERGY STORAGE & RENEWABLE INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze battery deployment in solar, wind, and utility-scale storage systems.

• PERFORMANCE EFFICIENCY & ENERGY DENSITY METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in battery lifespan, charging speed, and overall performance.

• COST OPTIMIZATION & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you assess raw material trends, production costs, and global supply chain dynamics.

• NEXT-GENERATION BATTERY INNOVATIONS – helps you uncover developments in sodium-ion, solid-state, and advanced battery technologies.

• SUSTAINABILITY & RECYCLING TRENDS – helps you identify advancements in battery recycling, environmental impact reduction, and circular economy initiatives.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Battery Energy Storage System Market

Battery Electrolyte Market

Lithium-ion Battery Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Space Battery Market