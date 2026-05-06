The FLAG Art Foundation Named Founding Sponsor of Alchemy with Anthony Mason, Launching May 6

New York, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photo credit: John Tanner



As Alchemy with Anthony Mason makes its debut today, the series announces The FLAG Art Foundation as its founding sponsor — marking a partnership rooted in a shared commitment to the creative process and the enduring power of artistic expression.

Hosted by Anthony Mason, Alchemy is a new long-form interview series that explores how artists transform lived experience into meaningful work. Premiering with Hozier, followed by artists like Paul Simon, Nile Rodgers, Violet Grohl and Taj Mahal, the series offers intimate, 45-minute conversations that focus not on what artists make, but on what making does to them.

Presented by The FLAG Art Foundation, the series reflects a natural alignment between platforms dedicated to exploring creativity at its deepest level.



Watch CBS Mornings segment: Anthony Mason launches YouTube show showcasing your favorite artists



Founded in 2008, The FLAG Art Foundation is a nonprofit contemporary art exhibition space in New York City’s Chelsea Arts District. Over the past 18 years, FLAG has staged more than 100 exhibitions featuring nearly 1,000 artists, building a reputation for thoughtful, accessible programming and meaningful institutional partnerships. The foundation is free and open to the public.

“Alchemy is about transformation — the invisible process behind creative work,” said Mason. “FLAG shares that same belief in the power of art to reveal something deeper, so this partnership felt completely organic from the start.”

Unlike traditional sponsorship models, the collaboration is integrated and intentional, reinforcing the series’ identity as a cultural object rather than conventional content. Each episode is presented with FLAG’s support, connecting viewers to a broader ecosystem of contemporary art and exhibition.

As part of the launch, the partnership will also spotlight exhibitions that reflect the themes of the series, including Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades at the Parrish Art Museum in the Hamptons and the reopening of the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) — both emblematic of artistic evolution and creative legacy.

Filmed in Mason’s richly layered New York living room, Alchemy creates a space for conversations that are unguarded, reflective, and deeply human. The series invites audiences to slow down and engage with the creative process in a way that feels both intimate and expansive.

At a time when much of media is built for speed, Alchemy — and its partnership with The FLAG Art Foundation — offers something different: a considered, thoughtful experience centered on discovery, perspective, and the lasting impact of art.

About Alchemy with Anthony Mason

Alchemy with Anthony Mason is a long-form interview series exploring the creative process as an act of transformation. Through in-depth conversations with leading artists, musicians, and cultural figures, the series reveals how lived experience becomes artistic expression. Find Alchemy on YouTube , Instagram and TikTok .



About Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. And in 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award.

About The FLAG Art Foundation

The FLAG Art Foundation is a non-collecting, nonprofit exhibition space that mounts solo, two-person, and thematic group exhibitions centering on emerging and established artists from around the globe. Organized by a diverse community of curators and thinkers within and beyond the art world, FLAG opened to the public in 2008 and has staged over 100 exhibitions celebrating the work of nearly 1,000 artists. Committed to providing education and resources for its surrounding community, and across New York City, all exhibitions and programs—including artist talks, artist-led workshops, and guided tours for school and museum groups—are free and open to the public.

The FLAG Art Foundation was founded by Glenn Fuhrman, an art patron and philanthropist, and alongside his wife Amanda, a Co-Founder of The Fuhrman Family Foundation. Fuhrman is a Trustee of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY, and The Tate Americas Foundation, New York, NY, and is a Board Member of The Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia, PA. He is also a Board Member of the 92nd Street Y, New York, and The Central Park Conservancy, New York, NY.

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