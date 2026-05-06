RAPPORT SUR LES PAIEMENTS FAITS AUX GOUVERNEMENTS (INDUSTRIE EXTRACTIVE) AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2025
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| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES
RAPPORT SUR LES PAIEMENTS FAITS AUX GOUVERNEMENTS (INDUSTRIE EXTRACTIVE) AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2025
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Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights Paris, 4th May 2026 Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation Date Shares Voting rightsTheoritical (1)Exercisable (2)30 April...Read More
Press releaseParis, 17 April 2026 Bouygues Telecom, the Free–iliad Group and Orange enter exclusive negotiations with the Altice France group for the acquisition of SFR Following the due diligence...Read More