Bouygues : Rapport sur les paiements faits aux gouvernements (industrie extractive) au titre de l'exercice 2025

 | Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

RAPPORT SUR LES PAIEMENTS FAITS AUX GOUVERNEMENTS (INDUSTRIE EXTRACTIVE) AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2025

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Rapport sur les paiements faits aux gouvernements - exercice 2025
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