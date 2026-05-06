Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Stellantis N.V. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis securities between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/STLA.

Stellantis Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) Stellantis was not properly equipped or positioned to achieve the earnings growth reflected in its forecasts, including its ability to grow adjusted operating income (“AOI”);

(2) contrary to Defendants’ representations, Stellantis’s electrification strategy was not growing as claimed, or the Company was not well positioned to capitalize on electrification opportunities and convert them into sustainable growth; and

(3) as a result, Stellantis would ultimately be required to incur significant charges to realign its priorities, focus, and execution, including a strategic shift away from battery‑powered electric vehicles (“BEVs”), rendering Defendants’ statements misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Stellantis Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/STLA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Stellantis you have until June 8, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Stellantis Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Stellantis Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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