Iveco Group Calls the Annual General Meeting

Turin, 6th May 2026 - As per its overall corporate calendar made public on 23rd January 2026, Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders will be held in Amsterdam on 17th June 2026, at 10:30 AM CEST (the “AGM”).

The agenda of the AGM foresees: the discussion of the 2025 Annual Report (including approval of the annual financial statements), the discharge of Directors for the performance of their duties in 2025, the re-appointment of Board members, the re-appointment of the Company’s Independent Auditor, and the renewal/replacement of existing authorizations to issue new shares and repurchase common shares.

The Notice of the AGM, its Agenda and Explanatory Notes, the Annual Report for the year 2025, the instructions for voting, and other AGM materials are available on the Company’s website at www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group’s financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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