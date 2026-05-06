Capital Markets Dad Celebrates One Year of Bringing Family and Real Talk to the Financial Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Markets Dad, the digital media brand that has reimagined how professionals talk about work and family, is thrilled to celebrate its one year anniversary. Launched in May 2025, the platform has spent the last twelve months building a loyal community by proving that you don’t have to check your family at the office door.

Capital Markets Dad was built on a simple, relatable premise: the people driving the traditional 9-5 workday are the same people trying to survive spring break with kids, rushing from the office to the hockey rink, and fielding "toddler typing" incidents on their work laptops. Over the past year, the brand has successfully captured the chaotic, rewarding reality of being a working parent in a high demand industry.

"We realized early on that there was a massive void in how we talk about our professional lives," said the Founder of Capital Markets Dad. "Everything was so rigidly focused on the numbers. We wanted to build a brand that focuses on the people behind the numbers. We’re here to bridge that very real gap between closing a deal and making it to soccer practice on time."

Through its growing newsletter and website, Capital Markets Dad has cultivated a unique, authentic voice that resonates with a global audience. By tackling everyday financial subject matter the brand has transformed traditionally dry content into highly engaging, lifestyle driven content. It is less about market charts and more about the shared experience of the modern professional.

As it steps into its second year, Capital Markets Dad is expanding its focus on what it means to build a fulfilling life both in and out of the boardroom. The brand will continue to explore the evolving nature of work and how industry professionals are redefining success on their own terms.

For more information and to subscribe to the newsletter, visit capitalmarketsdad.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Moncur

info@capitalmarketsdad.com