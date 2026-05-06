Owl Cyber Defense Honors Carahsoft With 2025 North America Federal Distributor of the Year Award

RESTON, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2025 North America Federal Distributor of the Year by Owl Cyber Defense (Owl), the global market leader in trusted cross domain and diode solutions for critical networks in Government, defense and infrastructure. The award was announced at Owl’s Cyber Defense Sales Kickoff 2026: Mission Impossible Event and recognizes the success of Carahsoft’s sales and marketing efforts over the past year.

“Carahsoft has been an exceptional partner in expanding the reach of Owl’s cross domain and data diode solutions across the Public Sector,” said Rick Shafer, CRO at Owl. “Its proven sales and marketing execution drove impressive year-over-year revenue growth while significantly expanding our market presence within the U.S. Government. Carahsoft has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of mission-critical security challenges and how to solve them, and we are pleased to recognize Carahsoft with this award for its commitment, collaboration and measurable impact on our shared success.”

As Owl’s Public Sector distributor, Carahsoft plays a critical role in accelerating Owl’s growth and expanding its presence across the Public Sector. Through strategic sales and marketing execution over the course of 2025, Carahsoft drove significant lead generation and contributed to an increase in year-over-year revenue growth. Carahsoft further elevated Owl’s visibility and customer engagement by hosting Owl’s 2025 Evolution Summit, which brought together more than 100 Government and industry leaders to explore securing real-time decision making in highly sensitive environments. Together, these efforts have advanced Owl’s mission to deliver high-assurance cross domain and data diode solutions to agencies with the most demanding security requirements.

“We are honored to receive this award from Owl and value the strong collaboration we have built together,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Owl’s trusted, NSA-approved cross domain and data diode solutions play a critical role in helping Government agencies protect sensitive networks while enabling secure, real-time information sharing. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the continued support of our reseller partners, whose efforts help extend these capabilities across the Public Sector. Together, we look forward to building on this momentum to deliver high-assurance cybersecurity solutions that support mission success in the world’s most critical environments.”

Owl’s cross domain and data diode solutions are available through Carahsoft’s OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or OwlCyber@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Owl’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com