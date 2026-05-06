Industry Veteran Mario J Alvarez Jr Brings $1B+ Track Record to eXp Commercial

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a nationwide virtual commercial real estate brokerage and subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Mario J Alvarez Jr has joined the company. A seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate (CRE) sector, Alvarez brings an elite background of strategic leadership and over $1 billion in career gross transaction volume.

Based in Southern California, Alvarez is widely recognized as a dominant force in the Inland Empire, San Gabriel Valley, Coachella Valley, and High Desert markets. His transition to eXp Commercial marks a significant milestone as the firm continues to attract top-tier institutional talent across the industry.

Alvarez previously served as a Market Leader and Managing Director at Marcus & Millichap, where he oversaw 50 agents and a portfolio featuring over $5 billion in listed inventory across the United States. His leadership spanned approximately 415 transactions across diverse asset classes, including Hospitality, Multi-Family, Retail, and Industrial.

His resume includes tenures as Executive Vice President at NAI Capital and Managing Director at Newmark, where he spearheaded private-capital retail investment sales.

“Mario pairs a massive $1 billion track record with a rare entrepreneurial spirit that is exactly what we look for at eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Commercial. “His deep roots in Southern California and his unwavering commitment to empowering those around him make him a tremendous asset to the culture we are building. In this business, proximity is power, and bringing a leader of Mario’s caliber into our tribe will only accelerate the success of everyone around him.”

Alvarez’s move reflects a growing trend of top-producing advisors choosing eXp Commercial for its autonomy, equity participation, and institutional-grade support.

“Joining eXp Commercial was a strategic decision driven by alignment,” said Alvarez. “The platform delivers advanced commercial real estate tools and innovative technology that elevate how we serve clients. More importantly, it fosters a truly collaborative environment — one that extends across the United States and internationally — creating meaningful opportunities to scale. Coupled with experienced leadership that actively partners with advisors, eXp Commercial provides the foundation to build lasting, generational wealth for both our business and our clients.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Commercial, a nationwide cloud-based commercial real estate brokerage. As a publicly traded company, it offers commercial advisors the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for meeting production goals and driving company growth. With advanced technology and a global network, eXp Commercial helps advisors grow their businesses and serve clients across commercial sectors like office, industrial, retail, multifamily, land, specialty properties and more. Learn more at https://www.expcommercial.com/ and https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of advisors or teams joining eXp Commercial, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in advisor retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/087032db-8325-430b-8162-380fc38172d2