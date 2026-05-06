United States Mint Director Paul Hollis to Host Special Event at New Orleans Jazz Museum, “the Old U.S. Mint”

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Mint (Mint) Director Paul Hollis will attend a special event at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, “the Old U.S. Mint” to celebrate the Nation’s Semiquincentennial on May 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. CDT.

Hollis, the 41st director of the United States Mint and a Louisiana native, will share how the Mint is celebrating the Nation’s 250th anniversary with special coins and medals. Brandon Beach, Treasurer of the United States, will also be in attendance.

The event will also feature:

• The opportunity to purchase 2026 products from the Mint’s pop-up retail space, including the American Buffalo 2026 One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (26EL), American Eagle 2026 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (26EA), Congratulations Set 2026 (26RF), and American Eagle 2026 Gold Proof coins (26EC, 26EB, 26ED and 26EE).

• Free educational and informational resources from the Mint and Louisiana America 250.

• A coin machine exchanging $1 and $5 bills for the circulating 2026 Emerging Liberty Dime and 2026 Revolutionary War Quarter.

• Access to the museum’s first-floor exhibit from the Old New Orleans Mint, including a Morgan & Orr coin press, a Troemner bullion scale, and displays of coins minted on-site.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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