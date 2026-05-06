Kloudfuse Launches 4.0 with FIPS 140-3 Validated Security, Governed AI Observability, and Workload Isolation

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudfuse , the unified observability platform for the enterprise, today announced the general availability of Kloudfuse 4.0 . The release helps enterprises meet rising compliance requirements, adopt AI-driven observability with production-grade governance, and scale their observability infrastructure without platform bottlenecks—all while keeping every byte of telemetry data inside their own cloud environment.

Kloudfuse 4.0 addresses three converging pressures: the FIPS 140-2 sunset on September 22, 2026, after which NIST will move all FIPS 140-2 certificates to the Historical List; the rapid enterprise adoption of AI agents that query production systems without adequate governance; and the operational demand for observability platforms that scale like the infrastructure they monitor.

“Enterprise buyers should not have to choose between strong security and operational simplicity. We built Kloudfuse 4.0 so that customers start with a security posture that meets the expectations of regulated environments, without being forced into a separate product or a more complex deployment model. That means faster security reviews, broader deployment confidence, and a platform organizations can standardize on across both commercial and federal workloads.”

- Pankaj Thakkar, CEO and Co-founder, Kloudfuse

Certified Secure

Kloudfuse 4.0 has achieved FIPS 140-3 validation through the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cryptographic Module Validation Program (Certificate #5186 and #5209). The validated cryptographic module ships embedded in every deployment by default, not as a separate federal product or opt-in configuration. Even standard commercial deployments run on hardened container images with FIPS 140-3 validated algorithms. All images are cryptographically signed, and every service runs as non-root. Kloudfuse holds SOC 2 certification, with ISO 27001 in progress. ( How to Deploy Observability in a FIPS 140-3 Environment )

AI-Ready: Enterprise MCP Server

The Kloudfuse MCP Server gives AI agents governed, natural-language access to production observability data across metrics, logs, traces, profiling, RUM, and APM. Every query is authenticated to a user identity. A query safety layer rejects unscoped or resource-intensive queries before execution. Every interaction is audit-logged. The server is centrally managed as an enterprise service, not a local tool on individual developer machines. ( MCP for Observability: What Enterprise Deployments Actually Require )

Built for Scale

Kloudfuse 4.0 introduces workload isolation, allowing platform teams to scale ingestion, query, and control plane independently based on actual demand. Multi-rollup resolution eliminates recording rules by computing long-range and SLO metrics at query time from raw data. The Metrics Cardinality Explorer surfaces exactly which label combinations drive storage cost before the bill arrives. ( Observability Cost Control: Cardinality, Rollups, and What Actually Works )

“Ingestion, query, and control plane workloads do not behave the same way, so they should not be forced to scale the same way. Treating them as shared compute creates architectural debt that compounds with every new service and every increase in telemetry volume. Kloudfuse 4.0 introduces workload isolation so each layer can be tuned and scaled independently, improving both efficiency and resilience at enterprise scale.”

- Ashish Hanwadikar, CTO and Co-founder, Kloudfuse

Customer Perspectives

“At our scale, reliability depends on how quickly teams can identify issues, understand service dependencies, and take action with confidence. Kloudfuse has helped simplify that by giving our teams a more unified view of production behavior across the platform. With Kloudfuse 4.0’s workload isolation, we can also scale observability infrastructure more deliberately as demand grows, without creating new operational bottlenecks. That combination strengthens both reliability execution and long-term resilience.”

- Michael (Misha) Kuperman, Chief Reliability Officer & GM, Zscaler

“At our scale, the observability platform itself must never become a constraint. It needs to grow with the business without increasing the complexity teams face when ingesting, querying, or managing telemetry. Kloudfuse 4.0’s workload isolation is critical because it allows each layer to scale independently based on real usage patterns, which better reflects how cloud environments operate. This approach gives us a more resilient and efficient foundation as our platform continues to expand.”

- Kasi Sockalingam, Cloud Engineering Leader, Automation Anywhere

Availability

Kloudfuse 4.0 is generally available for deployment on AWS, Azure, and GCP. The platform delivers unified metrics, logs, traces, events, and real user monitoring with integrations across more than 700 infrastructure sources, cloud services, and applications. For the founders’ perspective on why they built 4.0, read Why We Built Kloudfuse 4.0 on the Kloudfuse blog. To see Kloudfuse 4.0 in your environment, visit kloudfuse.com .

About Kloudfuse

Kloudfuse is a unified observability platform that runs inside the customer's cloud environment, combining SaaS-grade simplicity with enterprise control. Built on open standards including OpenTelemetry and PromQL, Kloudfuse delivers metrics, logs, traces, events, and real user monitoring across more than 700 integrations — with FIPS 140-3 validated security, AI-native capabilities governed for production use, and independently scalable infrastructure. No telemetry data leaves the customer's VPC. Trusted by Zscaler, Automation Anywhere, GE Healthcare, Tata 1mg, and Innovaccer, Kloudfuse is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Learn more at www.kloudfuse.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Neha Smriti

Product Marketing Manager, Kloudfuse

Email: neha.smriti@kloudfuse.com