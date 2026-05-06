Sage Dental Expands National Reach Through Strategic Partnership with Curaechoice

Birmingham, Alabama, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Dental, a premier dental service organization (DSO), and Curaechoice, the nation’s leading No-Cost Benefits Optimization program, today announced a national partnership that will expand access to high-quality, affordable dental care for employees and their families.

This collaboration brings together Sage Dental’s rapidly expanding network of modern, patient-focused dental practices with Curaechoice’s innovative approach to eliminating out-of-pocket costs, creating a simplified and more accessible dental care experience.

According to the American Dental Association, cost remains one of the most significant barriers to dental care. A 2023 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that 1 in 4 adults with dental insurance reported cost as a barrier to receiving care—highlighting a persistent gap between coverage and access.

Curaechoice addresses that gap by ensuring dental health is treated as a critical component of overall physical health. While the program aligns with employer-sponsored dental plans, it enhances access by offering expanded coverage options within those plans—helping to significantly reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket expenses common in traditional insurance models.

Through this partnership, Curaechoice members will gain access to Sage Dental’s growing network of more than 150 practices across Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Florida, with Kentucky expected to join soon. This includes convenient access for Alabama patients through Sage Dental’s offices in Vestavia Hills and Gardendale. Designed to redefine the dental experience, Sage Dental practices combine advanced technology, state-of-the-art clinical environments, and a comprehensive care model that allows patients to access everything from preventive care and diagnostics to specialty treatment and oral surgery all under one roof.

“We are proud to partner with Curaechoice to help remove financial barriers that too often prevent patients from accessing essential dental care,” said Thomas Marler, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Dental. “By combining our advanced clinical capabilities and patient-centered approach with Curaechoice’s no-cost model, we are expanding access and delivering a more seamless, integrated dental experience for patients across our growing network.”

Led by CEO Thomas Marler and a seasoned executive leadership team, Sage Dental has earned national recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation by Inc. 5000, reflecting its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional patient experience.

“Improving oral health isn’t just about treating teeth—it’s about supporting the whole person,” said Dr. Cindy Roark, DMD, Chief Clinical Officer at Sage Dental. “Our clinical model is built around evidence‑based patient care pathways supported by advanced technology, recognizing the critical connection between oral health and overall systemic health. Partnering with Curaechoice allows us to extend that philosophy even further by ensuring patients can access the right care at the right time, without financial barriers standing in the way of better health outcomes.”

“Dental health is not optional—it is foundational to overall health and wellbeing,” said Harsha Hatti, Chief Executive Officer of Curaechoice. “Our partnership with Sage Dental allows us to expand access to high-quality dental care in a way that removes cost as a barrier. Together, we are making it easier for members to receive the dental care they need—without financial hardship.”

The partnership reflects a shared mission between Sage Dental and Curaechoice: to improve dental health outcomes by making care more simple, accessible, and affordable.

About Sage Dental

Sage Dental is a leading dental service organization redefining the patient experience through a modern, technology-driven, and patient-centered approach to care. With more than 150 locations across five states and continued expansion underway, Sage Dental delivers comprehensive services ranging from preventive care and diagnostics to specialty treatment and oral surgery. By combining advanced technology, clinical excellence, and a commitment to convenience and comfort, Sage Dental provides high-quality, full-service dental care designed for today’s patients.

Learn more at www.mysagedental.com.

About Curaechoice

Curaechoice is the nation’s leading No-Cost Benefits Optimization program, partnering with self-insured employers to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage with $0 copays, $0 deductibles, and $0 coinsurance across medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision services. With its dual-patented technological platform, the Curaechoice program is designed to simplify access, eliminate financial barriers, and empower members to prioritize their health without the burden of out-of-pocket costs.

Learn more at www.curaechoice.com.

Press Inquiries

Curaechoice Media

media [at] curaechoice.com

800-646-9823

https://curaechoice.com

3179 Green Valley Rd PMB 634

Birmingham, AL 35243