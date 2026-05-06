Above The Cut Restoration Relocates to Greenwood, Strengthening Presence in Johnson County

GREENWOOD, IN, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Above The Cut Restoration, a residential roofing contractor serving Central Indiana, has officially relocated its operations from Indianapolis to Greenwood, Indiana. The move reflects a strategic shift to strengthen the company's presence in Johnson County, where a large portion of its homeowner base is located.

The new Greenwood location positions the company closer to the communities it serves most frequently, including Bargersville, Whiteland, Center Grove, Southport, and Franklin Township. By operating within the area, Above The Cut Restoration is able to respond more efficiently to inspection requests, storm-related calls, and ongoing roofing projects.

Owner Adam Hayden explained that the move was driven by both growth and the need to serve local homeowners better. "A significant number of our projects have been in and around Greenwood," Hayden said. "Being located here allows us to stay more connected to the community and respond more quickly when homeowners need support after a storm."

The company specializes in residential roofing services, including roof repair, roof replacement, siding work, and storm damage roofing following wind and hail events. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, Above The Cut Restoration installs roofing systems that follow manufacturer-backed standards, helping ensure long-term performance.

A key part of the company's service model is insurance claim advocacy. The team works directly with homeowners throughout the claims process, including meeting with insurance adjusters on-site to review storm damage. This approach helps ensure that damage is documented thoroughly and that homeowners have a clear understanding of the next steps.

Homeowners who have worked with Above The Cut Restoration often point to clear communication, consistent follow-through, and support during the insurance process as key parts of their experience. Many note that having direct updates, on-site adjuster meetings, and a structured approach helped them better understand what was happening with their roof and what to expect next, especially after storm-related damage.

In addition to roofing work, homeowners have also noted the company's ability to keep projects organized and predictable from start to finish. Timelines, expectations, and next steps are communicated clearly, which helps reduce uncertainty during what can otherwise be a stressful process. This level of consistency has become a defining part of how Above The Cut Restoration operates within the communities it serves.

Greenwood and the surrounding areas have experienced a range of weather conditions in recent years, including strong wind events and hailstorms that can affect roofing systems. By relocating to Greenwood, the company aims to provide more immediate access to inspection services and support for homeowners dealing with storm-related damage.

This local presence also gives the team a stronger understanding of the neighborhoods and home styles throughout Johnson County. That familiarity allows for more accurate evaluations and practical recommendations based on real conditions, rather than general assumptions. It also helps ensure that homeowners receive guidance that reflects what their property is actually experiencing over time.

The new office location has now been formally approved, marking an important step in the company's continued growth. With a stronger local presence, Above The Cut Restoration is positioned to serve Johnson County homeowners with greater accessibility and responsiveness.

Homeowners in Greenwood and nearby communities can schedule inspections, request roofing services, or receive guidance on storm-related damage through the company's new location.





The company continues to build relationships within the area by staying focused on clear communication, reliable service, and consistent results. As more homeowners in Johnson County turn to local contractors they can trust, Above The Cut Restoration remains committed to providing a steady, transparent experience from the first inspection through project completion.

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For more information about Above The Cut Restoration, contact the company here:



Above The Cut Restoration

Adam Hayden

(317) 919-3518

ahayden.atc@gmail.com

384 N Madison Ave, Greenwood, IN 46142