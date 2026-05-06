The Beef Renaissance is Here: Niman Ranch Brings Steakhouse Sizzle to the Bacon Aisle

Westminster, Colo., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With American beef demand surging, Niman Ranch is giving "the most important meal of the day" a major promotion with the debut of its 100% Grass-Fed and Grass-Finished Beef Bacon. The bacon is now available at Whole Foods Markets across the South, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.

As 2026 becomes the year of "Purposeful Protein," shoppers are increasingly looking for savory, nutrient-dense breakfast options. Niman Ranch is meeting this shift by utilizing the premium beef navel—a cut prized by chefs for its rich marbling—to create a pit-smoked, dry-rubbed bacon that offers an exciting new option for the protein-conscious cook, swapping the usual breakfast basics for the rich, complex profile of 100% grass-finished beef.

"By using the navel, the beef equivalent of pork belly, we’ve achieved that elusive balance of melt-in-your-mouth fat and satisfying chew that bacon lovers crave,” shared Chef Andrew Hunter, Niman Ranch’s executive chef. While it shines alongside eggs, Chef Hunter explains that this beef bacon is designed for all-day versatility. It is perfect for topping a Niman Ranch burger, wrapping dates or adding a smoky bite to a salad. This bacon is ready in minutes whether sizzled up in a skillet, oven-baked or air-fried.

Check out more information from Chef Andrew Hunter on Niman Ranch’s new beef bacon.

Niman Ranch beef has long been the 'secret ingredient' for many of the nation’s top white-tablecloth chefs. With this launch, Niman Ranch brings that same restaurant-grade quality to the home kitchen.

Niman Ranch credits its premium beef to its rancher network, who raise their Angus cattle humanely, sustainably and with no antibiotics or hormones – ever. Their commitment to superior genetics, a nutritious grass diet and humane care delivers the best beef available.

To celebrate the beef bacon launch, try out a recipe featuring the new product available here.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a network of more than 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones – ever.

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