Paremina selected as Preferred Brand for Swiss Longevity Supplements in Luxury Hospitality

Lausanne, Switzerland, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paremina, a pioneering brand in lognevity nutrition, has officially been listed as a Preferred Supplier in the Luxury Goods category by Switzerland's group of Swiss Deluxe Hotels, along with its partner in beauty, Eva.J Swiss Organic Neurocosmetics. This designation marks a significant milestone for Paremina as its advanced Swiss longevity supplements become available within the wellness ecosystems of Switzerland’s most exclusive five-star properties.

Longevity-innovated Nutrition for Luxury Hospitality

As the $6.8 trillion global wellness economy expands, luxury hospitality venues are increasingly incorporating science-backed nutrition into their guest experiences. Paremina's designation reflects the growing demand for clinical-grade cellular health solutions within these elite environments.

How are Swiss Longevity Supplements Used in Luxury Hotels?

Luxury hotels are moving beyond traditional spa amenities by orchestrating comprehensive wellness ecosystems that include environments, therapies, and advanced nutrition. Paremina acts as a specialized participant in these ecosystems, providing the foundational cellular nutrition required to complement the exceptional therapies curated by top-tier hospitality venues. The integration of these supplements represents a shift from traditional minibar offerings to longevity-based health foods.

What is Ageless Cell?

At the core of Paremina’s hero product, Ageless Cell supplement, is a proprietary blend of clinical-proven Alpine botanicals and over 15 essential nutrients formulated by nutritionists and scientists specialized in the field of longevity. Their proprierary formula incorporates one of the few botanical ingredients clinically proven to be effective in managing biological age, demonstrating an average "freeze" of 2 years in DNAmAge and reversing cellular age by 5 to 12 years after 12 weeks of intervention based on a published study in the GeroScience.

"The main drivers of the new wellness experiences are the venues themselves, which are rapidly evolving to meet the sophisticated demands of today's health-conscious traveler," said Emilia Loewe, Head of Innovation at Paremina. "Paremina is honored to participate in this ecosystem. Our products are designed to complement the wellness environments curated by our hospitality partners, providing the advanced longevity nutrition required for a holistic, restorative experience.

About Paremina

Paremina is a pioneering Swiss longevity nutrition brand, missions at promoting an "Ageless" lifestyle through holistic support of personal wellness. Sourcing and formulating its ingredients in Switzerland, specialized in supporting healthspan and beautyspan through intervention of designated biomarkers of ageing. Paremina continues to innovate in Food and Nutrition backed by longevity researches, as a specialized participant in the global wellness ecosystem, partnering with leading hospitality and spa venues to enhance the biological health of their guests. For more information, visit https://paremina.com

PAREMINA SWISS

Press Inquiries

Kelvin Hann

marketing [at] paremina.com

https://paremina.com