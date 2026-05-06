Pixalate’s Q1 2026 Global Connected TV Device Market Share Reports: Roku Leads in North America (36%) and LATAM (42%), Aiwa No. 1 in APAC (21%), Samsung Smart TV Leads in EMEA (28%)

LONDON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , an ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released the Global Q1 2026 Connected TV (CTV) Device Market Share Reports. The reports include country-level data for the United States , the United Kingdom , Canada , and Mexico , as well as regional reports for North America , EMEA , LATAM , APAC , and a Global report.

Pixalate’s CTV Device Market Share Reports analyze advertising data to break down the top CTV devices in each country by estimated quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each country during a given quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 18 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on CTV devices from Q1 2024 to Q1 2026 to compile this research.

Key Findings (Regional):



Global:

Roku led in CTV device market share in the Western Hemisphere in Q1 2026, capturing 36% Market Share of Voice (SOV) in North America and 42% SOV in LATAM

led in CTV device market share in the Western Hemisphere in Q1 2026, capturing 36% Market Share of Voice (SOV) in North America and 42% SOV in LATAM Samsung Smart TV led in CTV device market share in EMEA (28% SOV)

Aiwa led in APAC (21% SOV)



North America:

Roku led in CTV device market share in North America (36 SOV), followed by Amazon Fire TV (19% SOV), Samsung Smart TV (15% SOV) and Apple TV (13% SOV),

led in CTV device market share in North America (36 SOV), followed by Amazon Fire TV (19% SOV), Samsung Smart TV (15% SOV) and Apple TV (13% SOV), Amazon Fire TV had the highest Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) growth (+18%)

APAC:

Aiwa (21% SOV) led in CTV device market share in APAC, followed by Jio (18% SOV), Xiaomi (11%) and TCL (10%).

Aiwa's market share more than doubled, increasing from 8% in Q4 2025 to 21% in Q1 2026, while Jio's market share grew by 25% QoQ.



LATAM

Roku (42% SOV) led in CTV device market share in LATAM, followed by LG (15% SOV), Aiwa (11% SOV) and Samsung Smart TV (9% SOV).

(42% SOV) led in CTV device market share in LATAM, followed by LG (15% SOV), Aiwa (11% SOV) and Samsung Smart TV (9% SOV). Roku had the highest Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) growth (+42%)

EMEA

Samsung Smart TV (28% SOV) led in CTV device market share in EMEA, followed by Amazon Fire TV (10% SOV), Roku (8% SOV), TCL (6% SOV)

(28% SOV) led in CTV device market share in EMEA, followed by Amazon Fire TV (10% SOV), Roku (8% SOV), TCL (6% SOV) TCL had the highest Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) growth (+28%)

Key Findings (Countries):

U.S.:

Roku led in CTV device market share in the U.S. (36% SOV), followed by Amazon Fire TV (19% SOV), Samsung Smart TV (15% SOV), Apple (13% SOV) and LG (4% SOV)

led in CTV device market share in the U.S. (36% SOV), followed by Amazon Fire TV (19% SOV), Samsung Smart TV (15% SOV), Apple (13% SOV) and LG (4% SOV) Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Growth: Amazon Fire TV (+17% QoQ), Samsung Smart TV (11% QoQ)

Canada:

Roku led in CTV device market share with 25% SOV, followed by Apple TV (21% SOV), Amazon Fire TV (19% SOV), Samsung Smart TV (19% SOV) Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Growth : Samsung Smart TV (+94% QoQ), Amazon Fire TV (+78% QoQ)



led in CTV device market share with 25% SOV, followed by Apple TV (21% SOV), Amazon Fire TV (19% SOV), Samsung Smart TV (19% SOV)

UK:

Samsung Smart TV led in CTV device market share with 31% SOV, followed by Amazon Fire TV (15% SOV), Roku (12%), Apple TV (7% SOV), TCL (6% SOV).

led in CTV device market share with 31% SOV, followed by Amazon Fire TV (15% SOV), Roku (12%), Apple TV (7% SOV), TCL (6% SOV). Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Growth: Samsung Smart TV (+25% QoQ)



Mexico:

Roku led in CTV device market share with 55% SOV, followed by LG (12% SOV) Samsung Smart TV (8% SOV), Izzi TV (5% SOV) Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Growth : Roku (+87% QoQ)

led in CTV device market share with 55% SOV, followed by LG (12% SOV) Samsung Smart TV (8% SOV), Izzi TV (5% SOV)

Download the Q1 2026 CTV Device Market Share Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2026 CTV Device Global Market Share Reports (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

press@pixalate.com