eHealth Exchange Earns 2026 KLAS Points of Light Award for Advancing Digital Quality Measurement with Bulk FHIR

VIENNA, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange™, the nation’s oldest and largest health information network, today announced it has received a 2026 Points of Light Award from KLAS Research. The recognition highlights a multi-stakeholder collaboration with the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), MultiCare Connected Care, and Cambia Health Solutions to implement regulated FHIR application program interfaces (APIs) for scalable Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) quality reporting.

The initiative, part of the inaugural NCQA Bulk FHIR Quality Coalition, demonstrated how network-based interoperability can enable efficient, standards-based exchange of clinical data across payer and provider organizations.

Through the collaboration, participants successfully exchanged HEDIS-relevant clinical data for more than 5,000 patients using Bulk FHIR APIs. The effort reduced reliance on manual chart reviews, accelerated data retrieval from weeks to minutes, and improved data completeness and usability for quality measurement.

“Interoperability must move beyond pilots to real-world impact,” said Jay Nakashima, president of eHealth Exchange. “This collaboration demonstrates that regulated FHIR APIs, delivered through a trusted network, can scale today to support digital quality measurement and reduce administrative burden.”

eHealth Exchange served as the interoperability backbone for the initiative, providing a single-connection model that enabled secure routing, trust framework, identity/authorization infrastructure, and Bulk FHIR data exchange between participants. As one of the first designated Qualified Health Information Networks® (QHINs™) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™), eHealth Exchange ensured the technical requirements were in alignment with TEFCA.

This recognition builds on eHealth Exchange’s continued leadership in advancing networked FHIR, following prior KLAS Points of Light recognition for innovations in automated prior authorization and payer-provider data exchange.

About eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 300 million patients and processes roughly 25 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 57 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 90 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states— as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies—Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service (IHS), Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration—participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA™ as a designated QHIN™. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.

Contact: Tina Feldmann Jane Bryant eHealth Exchange Spire Communications tfeldmann@ehealthexchange.org jbryant@spirecomm.com 480.888.6129 571.235.4822



