Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immutep Limited American Depository Receipts (IMMP)

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Immutep American Depositary Receipts (“Immutep” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMP) securities between March 24, 2025, and March 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial study.

The Complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge on March 13, 2026, when the Company issued a press release announcing that the Independent Data Monitoring (IDMC) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study recommended that the trial be discontinued following a planned interim futility analysis. The Complaint also alleges that based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility.

As a result, investors and analysts reacted immediately to the Company’s revelation. The price of the Company’s ADRs declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $2.76 per share on March 12, 2026, the Company’s ADR price fell to $0.48 per share on March 13, 2026, a decline of about 83%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Immutep should contact the Firm prior to the July 6, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .