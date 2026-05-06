Successful €600 million Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance

Cergy, May 6th, 2026 –SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, today announces the successful placement of a €600 million sustainability-linked bond, with a 5-year maturity and a coupon of 3.875%.

This issuance is fully aligned with the Group’s strategy to optimize its debt structure while placing its environmental commitments at the core of its financial policy.

This bond represents the issuance of a new debt instrument, contributing to an extension of the Group’s gross debt and supporting a well-balanced maturity schedule with a new maturity set in 2031. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, accompanying the Group’s expansion, notably for the self-financing of bolt-on acquisitions, in line with SPIE’s disciplined financial policy, while ensuring a consistently high level of liquidity.

The offering was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand from institutional investors and their confidence in SPIE’s credit quality, rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings and BB+ by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited.

Jérôme Vanhove, Group Chief Financial Officer, commented: “The success of this new bond placement reflects investors unwavering confidence in SPIE’s solid and highly cash-generative business model. With this new SLB issuance, we reiterate our ability to combine economic and environmental performance, with 100% of the Group’s debt indexed to environmental criteria. This issuance, carried out on favourable terms, strengthens the Group’s financial flexibility to support its future development, while maintaining strict discipline on leverage.”

The transaction was led by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale (acting as Global Coordinators), together with Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., Commerzbank, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain and does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor an invitation or solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

Facebook –LinkedIn

Press Media Library

Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr





Attachment