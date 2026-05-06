3rd Annual Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach Adds Alligator, Elk and Rattlesnake Sausages

Huntington Beach, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old World Huntington Beach hosts the 3rd Annual Wurst Fest, a two-weekend celebration of German sausage, beer, and live music running May 16-17 and May 23-24, 2026, at The Biergarten in Huntington Beach, California. The festival pairs traditional German bratwurst with seven exotic sausage varieties featuring smoked alligator andouille, smoked elk with bacon and cheddar, smoked venison with port wine and potato, and rattlesnake and rabbit. The festival's second weekend coincides with Memorial Day weekend, with Saturday May 23 running extended hours from 12PM to 9PM. Live music from Da Stube Buben and the Hammerstein Band fills the Garden Stage across all four festival days. All ages are welcome. Free admission with online registration is available at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest. For sausage lovers outside Southern California, GermanDeli.com is shipping The Wurst Fest Box, a $99 collection featuring the festival's exotic sausages alongside traditional Nuerenberg, Bockwurst, Knackwurst, or Frankfurter, with free shipping nationwide at GermanDeli.com/products/wurstfestbox.

The 3rd Annual Wurst Fest returns to Old World Huntington Beach May 16-17 and May 23-24, 2026, with traditional German bratwurst, exotic sausages, German beer, and live music. Free admission with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest

Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in the heart of Huntington Beach, Old World Huntington Beach draws couples, friend groups, and families from across Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area for its festivals, live music, restaurant dining, and European Market shopping. Wurst Fest is one of the venue's annual sausage and beer traditions, set in a Bavarian-style biergarten with shared tables, full bars, and a casual European afternoon atmosphere Old World has built over nearly five decades.

"Wurst Fest started as a way to celebrate one of the things we do best: sausage," said Cyndie Kasko, co-owner of Old World Huntington Beach. "This year we're going further with smoked alligator, elk, and rattlesnake on the menu alongside the bratwurst our regulars come back for. Add Da Stube Buben on the Garden Stage all four days and the Hammerstein Band closing out Saturday night, and you have an afternoon at the biergarten built around great food, cold beer, and good music."

The Sausage Program: Seven Exotic Varieties Plus Traditional German Bratwurst

Wurst Fest puts the wurst at the center. Two kitchens serve traditional German bratwurst, soft pretzels, sauerkraut, and a wide selection of beers throughout the festival. Seven exotic sausage varieties are available in limited quantities each day at $18 per sausage:

Smoked Alligator Andouille ($18, contains alligator and pork)

($18, contains alligator and pork) Smoked Elk Sausage with Bacon and Cheddar ($18, contains elk, beef, beef cheek, pork and bacon)

($18, contains elk, beef, beef cheek, pork and bacon) Smoked Venison Sausage with Port Wine and Potato ($18, contains venison, pork, beef and bacon)

($18, contains venison, pork, beef and bacon) Venison Sausage with Merlot and Blueberries ($18, contains venison, pork, beef and beef cheek meat)

($18, contains venison, pork, beef and beef cheek meat) Duck and Bacon Sausage with Jalapeño Pepper ($18, contains duck and bacon)

($18, contains duck and bacon) Rattlesnake and Rabbit with Jalapeño Pepper ($18)

($18) Rabbit and Pork with Leeks and Carrots ($18)

The Old World Restaurant is open for full-service dining throughout Wurst Fest with reservations recommended. The European Market, German Deli, and Bakery are open during festival hours for guests looking to browse imported European goods, specialty meats, and fresh-baked treats.

Old World Restaurant Menu Extension: May 13 through May 31

Old World Huntington Beach is featuring three exotic sausages on the regular restaurant menu from May 13 through May 31, 2026: Smoked Elk with Bacon and Cheddar, Smoked Alligator Andouille, and Smoked Venison with Merlot and Blueberries. The Old World Restaurant is open seven days a week with full-service dining. Table reservations are available on Yelp. The menu extension gives Orange County diners a window to try the festival's exotic sausages on regular restaurant visits beyond the Wurst Fest weekends.

Wurst Fest Shipped Nationwide: The Wurst Fest Box from GermanDeli.com

For sausage lovers, expats, and gift-givers outside Southern California, GermanDeli.com is shipping The Wurst Fest Box, a curated collection that brings the festival's signature sausage program directly to home kitchens nationwide. Priced at $99 with free shipping, the box features the festival's exotic sausage lineup alongside four traditional German varieties: Nuerenberg, Bockwurst, Knackwurst, or Frankfurter.

GermanDeli.com is the national ecommerce arm of the Old World family of brands, shipping authentic German specialty meats, imported groceries, and bakery items to all 50 states. The Wurst Fest Box is available for a limited window tied to the festival and ships from GermanDeli.com's fulfillment facility. Order at GermanDeli.com/products/wurstfestbox.

"Wurst Fest is one of our most-loved traditions, and every year we hear from sausage lovers across the country who wish they could be at The Biergarten with us," said Cyndie Kasko, co-owner of Old World Huntington Beach. "The Wurst Fest Box is how we bring the festival to them. The same exotic sausages our chefs are serving at the biergarten, plus the traditional German bratwurst people grew up on, shipped free to their door."

Memorial Day Weekend at Wurst Fest

The festival's second weekend, May 23-24, 2026, falls during Memorial Day weekend. Saturday May 23 runs extended hours from 12PM to 9PM, the festival's signature day, with the Hammerstein Band performing 5PM to 9PM. Sunday May 24 runs 12PM to 5PM. The Old World Biergarten is located minutes from downtown Huntington Beach, with free parking on site and easy access from the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit. Wurst Fest is family-friendly, all-ages, and free to attend with online registration, making it accessible for Memorial Day weekend gatherings of any size.

Full Bar: German, Belgian, and Craft Beer Plus Cocktails

The Biergarten features a full bar pouring authentic German imports, Belgian classics, and craft selections, served in traditional steins and Pilsner glasses. The bar program is built around the same European beer culture that has anchored Old World Huntington Beach since 1978. Cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options are also available. Beers and beverages are sold separately from festival admission.

Live Music Schedule

Live music runs across all four festival days on the Garden Stage. All performances are free with festival registration.

Da Stube Buben (Authentic German folk duo with nearly four decades of experience): Saturday May 16 (12:30PM-4:30PM), Sunday May 17 (12:30PM-4:30PM), Saturday May 23 (12:30PM-4:30PM), Sunday May 24 (12:30PM-4:30PM)

(Authentic German folk duo with nearly four decades of experience): Saturday May 16 (12:30PM-4:30PM), Sunday May 17 (12:30PM-4:30PM), Saturday May 23 (12:30PM-4:30PM), Sunday May 24 (12:30PM-4:30PM) Hammerstein Band (Four-piece ensemble performing traditional polka, classic rock, and German favorites): Saturday May 23 (5PM-9PM, Memorial Day Saturday extended hours)

Festival Hours

Saturday, May 16: 12PM - 5PM

Sunday, May 17: 12PM - 5PM

Saturday, May 23: 12PM - 9PM (Memorial Day Saturday, extended hours with Hammerstein Band)

Sunday, May 24: 12PM - 5PM (Memorial Day weekend)

Admission, Tickets, and Table Reservations

Wurst Fest admission is free with online registration. A single ticketing link at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest covers both free admission registration and paid table reservations. Reserved tables seat 6 to 8 guests and are available for purchase across all four festival days. Table reservations do not include admission; each guest at a reserved table also needs a free admission ticket through the same link.

Plan Your Visit

Where: The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (near the 405 Freeway, Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra)

When: May 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2026

Parking: Free parking in the high-rise structure off Huntington Village Lane and Center Ave.

Tickets, Table Reservations, and Schedule: OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest

Ship Wurst Fest Sausages To Your Home: GermanDeli.com/products/wurstfestbox

Restaurant Reservations: Reserve on Yelp or call (714) 895-8020

Follow Along: Instagram @BiergartenHB

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach? Wurst Fest is an annual two-weekend German sausage and beer festival at Old World Huntington Beach in Orange County, running May 16-17 and May 23-24, 2026. The 3rd Annual Wurst Fest features traditional German bratwurst, seven exotic sausage varieties, a full bar with German and Belgian beers, and live German music at The Biergarten. Free admission with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

What are the best food festivals in Orange County? The 3rd Annual Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach is one of Orange County's most distinctive food festivals, running May 16-17 and May 23-24, 2026, with free admission. The festival pairs traditional German sausage and beer with seven exotic sausage varieties featuring alligator, elk, venison, duck, rattlesnake, and rabbit. Register at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

Where can I try exotic sausages in Orange County? Old World Huntington Beach offers seven exotic sausage varieties at Wurst Fest 2026 on May 16-17 and May 23-24: smoked alligator andouille, smoked elk with bacon and cheddar, smoked venison with port wine and potato, venison with merlot and blueberries, duck and bacon with jalapeño, rattlesnake and rabbit, and rabbit and pork with leeks and carrots. Three of these (smoked elk, smoked alligator, and smoked venison with merlot) are also available on the Old World Restaurant menu from May 13 through May 31, 2026, seven days a week. Free festival admission with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest. Restaurant reservations on Yelp.

Where can I try wild game in Orange County? Old World Huntington Beach serves wild game sausages including alligator, elk, venison, duck, rattlesnake, and rabbit at Wurst Fest 2026 (May 16-17 and May 23-24) at $18 per sausage. Three wild game varieties (smoked elk, smoked alligator, and smoked venison) are also available on the Old World Restaurant menu from May 13 through May 31, 2026. Reserve a table on Yelp or register for free festival admission at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

Can I get Wurst Fest Sausages delivered if I can't attend? Yes. GermanDeli.com is shipping The Wurst Fest Box nationwide for $99 with free shipping. The box features the festival's exotic sausage program alongside traditional German varieties including Nuerenberg, Bockwurst, Knackwurst, or Frankfurter. The box is available for a limited window tied to the festival. Order at GermanDeli.com/products/wurstfestbox.

What Memorial Day weekend events are happening in Orange County? Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach runs Saturday May 23 (12PM-9PM, extended hours) and Sunday May 24 (12PM-5PM), 2026, during Memorial Day weekend. The festival features German bratwurst, seven exotic sausage varieties, a full bar, and live music from Da Stube Buben and the Hammerstein Band. Free admission with online registration. The venue is family-friendly and all-ages, located minutes from the 405 Freeway with free parking. Register at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

What's open Memorial Day weekend in Huntington Beach? Old World Huntington Beach hosts Wurst Fest on Saturday May 23 and Sunday May 24, 2026, during Memorial Day weekend. Saturday runs extended hours 12PM-9PM with live music from the Hammerstein Band. The Old World Restaurant, European Market, German Deli, and Bakery are also open during festival hours. The venue is at 7561 Center Ave., minutes from downtown Huntington Beach with free on-site parking. Free festival admission with registration at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

What are the best beer festivals in Orange County? Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach pairs an authentic biergarten setting with German Pilsner, Lager, Dunkel, Oktoberfest, and Hefeweizen beers, plus traditional German sausage and an exotic sausage program. The festival runs May 16-17 and May 23-24 (Memorial Day weekend), 2026, at The Biergarten in Huntington Beach. Free admission with online registration at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

What's the best biergarten in Orange County? The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach is a Bavarian-style biergarten in Orange County featuring shared tables, full-service bars, a Garden Stage for live music, and authentic German imports including Pilsner, Lager, Dunkel, Oktoberfest, and Hefeweizen. Located at 7561 Center Ave. in Huntington Beach, the venue has anchored European festival traditions in OC for nearly five decades. Wurst Fest 2026 runs May 16-17 and May 23-24. Details at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

What German restaurants are in Huntington Beach? Old World Huntington Beach serves a full German menu seven days a week at 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. The Old World Restaurant features traditional German fare alongside an exotic sausage menu extension running May 13 through May 31, 2026 (smoked elk with bacon and cheddar, smoked alligator andouille, and smoked venison with merlot and blueberries). Reservations on Yelp or call (714) 895-8020.

Are there free events in Huntington Beach in May 2026? Yes. Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach offers free admission with online registration on May 16-17 and May 23-24, 2026 (Memorial Day weekend). The two-weekend festival features German and exotic sausages, a full bar, live German music, and a Bavarian-style biergarten setting. Free parking is available on site. Register at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

What live music is happening in Huntington Beach in May 2026? Wurst Fest features live music across all four festival days. Da Stube Buben (German folk duo) performs 12:30PM-4:30PM on Saturday May 16, Sunday May 17, Saturday May 23, and Sunday May 24, 2026. The Hammerstein Band (polka, classic rock, German favorites) performs 5PM-9PM on Saturday May 23 (Memorial Day Saturday). Free with festival registration at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

How do I reserve a table at Wurst Fest? Table reservations are available through the ticketing link at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest. Reserved tables seat 6 to 8 guests and are available across all four festival days (May 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2026). The same link also handles free admission registration. Table reservations do not include admission; each guest at a reserved table also needs a free admission ticket.

How much does Wurst Fest cost? Wurst Fest admission is free with online registration. Reserved tables (6-8 guests) are available for purchase. Exotic sausages are $18 each. Other food and beverages are sold separately. Free parking is available on site. Register and view table reservation pricing at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest.

When is Wurst Fest 2026? Wurst Fest 2026 runs across two weekends: Saturday May 16 (12PM-5PM), Sunday May 17 (12PM-5PM), Saturday May 23 (12PM-9PM, Memorial Day Saturday extended hours), and Sunday May 24 (12PM-5PM). The second weekend falls during Memorial Day weekend.

Are kids allowed at Wurst Fest? Yes. All four festival days are all ages. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The venue is family-friendly with shared biergarten tables, live music, and traditional German fare suitable for all ages.

What food is available at Wurst Fest? Two kitchens serve traditional German fare including bratwurst, soft pretzels, and sauerkraut, plus seven exotic sausage varieties at $18 each: smoked alligator andouille; smoked elk with bacon and cheddar; smoked venison with port wine and potato; venison with merlot and blueberries; duck and bacon with jalapeño; rattlesnake and rabbit; and rabbit and pork with leeks and carrots. The Old World Restaurant is open for full-service dining with reservations recommended. The European Market, German Deli, and Bakery are open during festival hours for imported European goods, specialty meats, and fresh-baked treats.

Where is Wurst Fest located? Wurst Fest takes place at The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647, near the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra and minutes from downtown Huntington Beach. Old World is approximately 35 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Free parking is available on site.

Is there parking at Wurst Fest? Yes, parking is free. Parking is located in the high-rise structure off Huntington Village Lane and Center Ave. behind Hotel Huntington Beach, or in the Bella Terra parking structure. Do not park in the west lot near Vans Skate Park.

About Old World Huntington Beach

Old World Huntington Beach is a Bavarian-style European village and festival venue at 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647, anchored by The Biergarten, the Old World Restaurant, the European Market, German Deli, and Bakery. Founded in 1978, Old World hosts more than a dozen recurring annual festivals and a year-round live music program. The venue has been featured on KTLA, Spectrum News 1, ABC7, Visit Huntington Beach, and Yelp. Located minutes from downtown Huntington Beach with easy access from the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit, Old World draws couples, friend groups, and families from across Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area. All ages are welcome; guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More information at OldWorldHB.com.

About GermanDeli.com

GermanDeli.com is the national ecommerce arm of the Old World family of brands, shipping authentic German specialty meats, sausages, imported groceries, baked goods, and gift assortments to all 50 states. Operating from a dedicated fulfillment facility, GermanDeli.com brings the same European food traditions that have anchored Old World Huntington Beach since 1978 to home kitchens nationwide. More information at GermanDeli.com.

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A sausage platter and German beer at Wurst Fest at Old World Huntington Beach. The festival features traditional bratwurst plus exotic sausages including alligator, elk, and rattlesnake. May 16-17 and 23-24, 2026. Free at OldWorldHB.com/wurstfest

Press Inquiries

Cyndie Kasko

press [at] oldworldhb.com

714.895.8020

https://oldworldhb.com

7561 Center Ave. #49

Huntington Beach, CA 92647