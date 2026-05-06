Sheridan, WY, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. Individual experiences with cosmetic devices differ based on skin type, condition, and frequency of use. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use if you have any medical conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or have concerns about suitability. See full terms and conditions at tryrenewa.com. This content may contain affiliate links. If a purchase is made through links in this content, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Quick Overview: Renewa Micro-Infusion System

Brand: Renewa Skin (LRS Brands LLC)

Renewa Skin (LRS Brands LLC) Product: Renewa Micro-Infusion System — at-home cosmetic micro-infusion device

Renewa Micro-Infusion System — at-home cosmetic micro-infusion device Technology: 20 gold-plated needle tips at 0.3mm cosmetic micro-infusion depth with serum delivery

20 gold-plated needle tips at 0.3mm cosmetic micro-infusion depth with serum delivery Serum Actives: Sodium hyaluronate, hydrolyzed collagen, acetyl hexapeptide-8, oligopeptide-1, carnosine

Sodium hyaluronate, hydrolyzed collagen, acetyl hexapeptide-8, oligopeptide-1, carnosine Session Time: Approximately 5 minutes, once every 1–2 weeks

Approximately 5 minutes, once every 1–2 weeks Guarantee: 100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee (beauty tool terms apply — see tryrenewa.com)

100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee (beauty tool terms apply — see tryrenewa.com) Customer Base: 59,000+ customers | 4.8/5.0 rating (brand-reported)

59,000+ customers | 4.8/5.0 rating (brand-reported) Website: tryrenewa.com

View the current Renewa Micro-Infusion System offer (official Renewa Skin page)

Renewa Micro-Infusion System Claims Evaluated for At-Home Cosmetic Skincare

Consumer searches for Renewa Micro-Infusion System claims evaluated, painless skin microneedling device, and at-home face lift treatment reflect a pattern familiar across the cosmetic skincare category — people doing real research before committing to something that touches their face. That kind of due diligence is smart, and it deserves straight answers.

Renewa Micro-Infusion is a cosmetic skincare device from Renewa Skin (LRS Brands LLC), a brand built specifically for women over 50. The system uses 20 gold-plated needle tips at a 0.3mm cosmetic micro-infusion depth alongside a compatible serum formulation, and it is designed to support the appearance of smoother-looking, more refreshed, firmer-looking skin as part of a consistent at-home routine. It is a cosmetic device intended for cosmetic use only — not a medical device, not a professional microneedling procedure, and not a substitute for professional dermatological care.

View the current Renewa Micro-Infusion System offer (official Renewa Skin page)

What follows covers how the system is designed to work, what the key terms in this category actually mean, what the guarantee and return terms look like in full, and what consumers researching this device need to know to make a well-informed decision.

How to Understand Search Terms Like Painless Skin Microneedling Device and At-Home Face Lift Treatment

Phrases like "painless skin microneedling device" and "at-home face lift treatment" reflect how consumers search when they are comparing cosmetic skincare tools with professional procedures and topical routines. These terms describe a consumer research category — they are not claims that Renewa Micro-Infusion is a surgical facelift, an injectable treatment, a professional microneedling procedure, or a guaranteed lifting result.

Renewa Micro-Infusion is an at-home cosmetic skincare device designed to support the appearance of firmer-looking, smoother-looking, more refreshed skin. The "painless" framing reflects category search language around gentle-use cosmetic skincare tools, though individual sensitivity varies. The application involves fine gold-plated needle tips at a shallow 0.3mm cosmetic depth, and the use experience centers on gentle tingling for many users rather than the intensity commonly associated with in-office procedures.

Search interest around phrases such as "younger-looking skin" and "at-home face lift" reflects consumer demand for routine-compatible cosmetic skincare tools. Renewa Skin does not guarantee a specific age-related cosmetic outcome. Individual results vary based on skin type, routine consistency, sensitivity, and frequency of use.

What Renewa Micro-Infusion Is Designed to Do

Renewa Micro-Infusion is designed to support the appearance of smoother-looking texture, softer-looking fine lines, more hydrated-looking skin, and a refreshed-looking complexion as part of a consistent cosmetic skincare routine. The system uses a shallow 0.3mm cosmetic micro-infusion design with 20 gold-plated needle tips and a compatible serum formulation.

The device is intended to support the appearance of firmer-looking skin on the face and neck, a more lifted-looking overall appearance, and a more hydrated-looking, plumper-looking skin surface when used consistently as directed. Renewa Skin develops cosmetic skincare products for concerns that commonly accompany mature skin, including changes in the appearance of firmness, fine lines, and surface texture.

No specific cosmetic outcome is guaranteed. Results vary by skin type, sensitivity, age, routine consistency, and frequency of use. Consulting a qualified dermatologist before beginning any new skin-contact device routine is recommended.

What the 0.3mm Cosmetic Micro-Infusion Design Is Intended to Do

The 0.3mm design is intended for shallow cosmetic micro-infusion — not deeper professional microneedling. It is a distinct depth category, separate from the 0.5mm to 3mm range typical of professional procedures. The device is built to create temporary superficial micro-channels while applying Renewa Skin's compatible serum formulation, designed to support cosmetic serum application beyond a standard surface-only routine.

The system uses a vertical stamping-style application method rather than a rolling motion. This design is intended to support controlled cosmetic micro-infusion at a consistent shallow depth. Consumers comparing stamping-style micro-infusion tools with derma rollers should evaluate device design, sanitation instructions, single-use component requirements, aftercare guidance, and personal skin sensitivity before use.

How the 20 Gold-Plated Needle Tip Design Supports the Routine

Each treatment uses a sterile, single-use needle head containing 20 gold-plated tips. The single-use design means each session starts fresh — the needle head is disposed of after each treatment and replaced for the next session. Single-use needle heads are designed to support hygienic use when directions are followed.

Each needle tip is hollow, which allows the compatible serum to be delivered through the micro-channels created during the stamping motion. The gold-plated construction is intended for smooth, consistent cosmetic skin contact at the 0.3mm depth. Replacement needle heads are available directly at tryrenewa.com.

Sessions take approximately five minutes. Renewa Skin recommends performing treatment in the evening before bedtime, avoiding sun exposure and makeup for 24 hours post-treatment, and applying a gentle moisturizer and SPF protection during the 12 to 24 hours following each session.

Compatible Serum Ingredients Used in the Renewa Micro-Infusion System

The compatible serum included with the Renewa Micro-Infusion System is built around several widely used cosmetic skincare actives, formulated for delivery as part of the 0.3mm micro-infusion routine.

Sodium hyaluronate is included to support the look and feel of hydration. It is a smaller-molecular form of hyaluronic acid used across cosmetic skincare formulations for its ability to support surface and near-surface moisture appearance.

Hydrolyzed collagen is included for cosmetic conditioning and to complement the skin's cosmetic collagen environment. The shallow micro-infusion mechanism is designed to work alongside these ingredients as part of the routine.

Acetyl hexapeptide-8 is included as part of the peptide complex in the compatible serum formula. Peptides in this class are widely used in cosmetic formulations and are studied for their relevance to the appearance of fine lines and expression-related skin texture.

Oligopeptide-1 and carnosine are included as supporting cosmetic ingredients, with oligopeptide-1 associated with skin tone appearance support and carnosine studied for antioxidant properties relevant to cosmetic skin appearance.

Renewa Skin recommends using the included compatible serum rather than third-party products. The formulation is designed specifically for micro-infusion delivery at 0.3mm depth.

View the current Renewa Micro-Infusion System offer (official Renewa Skin page)

Cosmetic Use, Microneedling Language, and FDA Context

FDA materials explain that some microneedling products are regulated as medical devices depending on intended use, design, and claims. FDA consumer guidance also notes that FDA-cleared microneedling medical devices are not authorized for over-the-counter sale. Renewa Micro-Infusion should be understood as an at-home cosmetic skincare device — not as a professional microneedling procedure, medical device, or treatment for a skin condition.

Renewa Skin classifies all products as cosmetic use only — not medical products or medical devices, and not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease, health condition, or medical disorder. Statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This cosmetic classification is the appropriate regulatory position for at-home devices operating at 0.3mm depth with ingredient delivery intended to support the cosmetic appearance of the skin.

Consumers with questions about whether a cosmetic device is appropriate for their skin condition, medical history, or current skincare regimen should consult a qualified healthcare professional or dermatologist before use.

At-Home Cosmetic Micro-Infusion vs. Professional Microneedling and Face Lift Procedures

At-home cosmetic micro-infusion, professional microneedling, injectables, and surgical face lift procedures are different categories with different regulatory classifications, different depths, and different intended purposes. Renewa Micro-Infusion is designed for routine cosmetic appearance support at home. It is not intended to replace professional dermatology, injectable treatments, surgery, or medical advice.

Professional microneedling procedures typically operate at depths of 0.5mm to 3mm or greater, are performed by licensed professionals, and are regulated as medical procedures. At-home cosmetic devices in the 0.3mm category are designed for a different use case — a consistent, lower-depth cosmetic routine that supports skin appearance over time, rather than a clinical intervention.

Consumers considering the difference between at-home options and professional procedures, or those managing an existing skin concern, should consult a qualified healthcare professional or licensed dermatologist to determine what approach is appropriate for their individual situation.

How Often to Use Renewa Micro-Infusion and What Aftercare Involves

Renewa Skin recommends use once every one to two weeks. Each session takes approximately five minutes. Treatment is recommended in the evening before bedtime.

Aftercare following each session involves keeping the treated area clean and protected from direct sun for 12 to 24 hours using SPF. A gentle moisturizer may be applied if desired. Makeup should be avoided for 24 hours following treatment to support a clean post-use environment and reduce the chance of irritation.

As with any skin-contact cosmetic routine, users should review all instructions before use. The device should be used only on intact, healthy skin. Temporary redness or sensitivity may occur and typically subsides within hours. Use should stop immediately if irritation, discomfort, or an adverse reaction develops. Consumers who are pregnant or nursing, using prescription skincare products, managing a medical condition, experiencing active irritation, or unsure about suitability should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. The device is not appropriate for use on broken, inflamed, infected, or compromised skin.

Customer Ratings, User Feedback, and Results-Vary Disclosures

Renewa Skin reports 59,000+ customers and a 4.8/5.0 rating. Ratings reflect brand-reported customer data. Individual experiences and results vary.

Customer feedback themes on Renewa Skin's product page include ease of use, interest in firmer-looking and smoother-looking skin, routine convenience, a refreshed-looking appearance, and a preference for a lower-commitment alternative to in-office procedures. Testimonials and reviews reflect individual experiences and do not represent guaranteed or typical results.

Some users may notice a refreshed-looking complexion after early use, while visible changes and timelines vary. Progressive cosmetic changes may be more noticeable with consistent use across multiple sessions over time. Results are individualized and may depend on skin type, routine consistency, sensitivity, and frequency of use.

View the current Renewa Micro-Infusion System offer (official Renewa Skin page)

Shipping, Availability, and 100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee Terms

The Renewa Micro-Infusion System is available directly at tryrenewa.com. Current pricing, package options, and any promotional availability are listed at checkout and are subject to change without notice.

Free standard US shipping applies to orders of $49.99 or more; a flat $10 fee applies to US orders below that threshold. International shipping is available, with free standard international shipping on orders of $99 or more and a $15 fee on international orders below that threshold. US delivery averages 3 to 10 business days after shipment; international delivery averages 10 to 15 business days. Customs duties, import taxes, and applicable fees on international orders are the customer's responsibility.

Certain country-specific restrictions apply. Beauty tools cannot currently be shipped to Mexico. Topical and cosmetic products cannot be shipped to Turkey. Brazil orders require a valid CPF. Additional documentation requirements apply for UAE, Hong Kong, Israel, South Korea, and South Africa. Shipments to UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan are temporarily unavailable. Full shipping policy details are at tryrenewa.com.

Renewa Skin lists a 100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee on eligible non-subscription purchases, subject to product-specific terms. Beauty tool refunds may be limited to 50% of the original purchase price after authorization, return receipt, inspection, and eligibility review. Serums, creams, and consumable items are non-returnable due to health and safety regulations; Renewa Skin may offer a replacement or alternative at its discretion. Return authorization is required prior to shipping any item back. Current return terms should be confirmed directly with Renewa Skin before purchase at tryrenewa.com.

Who May Want to Research the Renewa Micro-Infusion System

The Renewa Micro-Infusion System is positioned for women over 50 who are looking for a routine-compatible at-home cosmetic skincare tool designed to support the appearance of firmer-looking, smoother-looking, more refreshed skin. Renewa Skin builds its products specifically for mature skin and the cosmetic concerns that commonly accompany the hormonal changes of midlife — including changes in skin firmness, texture, and surface hydration.

The system may appeal to consumers comparing at-home cosmetic devices with professional procedures and topical-only routines, those interested in a micro-infusion serum delivery approach, and those who prefer a consistent routine at home over periodic in-office appointments. As with any cosmetic skincare decision, skin type, sensitivities, and existing conditions all factor into the choice. Consulting a qualified dermatologist is a reasonable first step for anyone unsure whether a skin-contact device is appropriate for their skin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Renewa Micro-Infusion a painless skin microneedling device?

Renewa Micro-Infusion is an at-home cosmetic micro-infusion device. The use experience is positioned around gentle tingling for many users, but individual sensitivity varies. It should not be confused with professional medical microneedling, which operates at greater depths and is performed by licensed professionals.

Is Renewa Micro-Infusion an at-home face lift treatment?

The phrase "at-home face lift treatment" reflects consumer search language for the category. Renewa Micro-Infusion is not a surgical face lift, injectable treatment, or professional dermatology procedure. It is designed to support the appearance of firmer-looking, smoother-looking, more refreshed skin as part of a cosmetic routine.

What does the 0.3mm design mean?

The 0.3mm design refers to the shallow cosmetic micro-infusion depth used by the device. The system is intended to create temporary superficial micro-channels while applying a compatible serum. It is not intended to alter skin structure or treat any medical condition.

Can Renewa Micro-Infusion support the appearance of smoother fine lines?

No specific wrinkle outcome is guaranteed. The system is designed to support the appearance of smoother-looking texture and softer-looking fine lines when used consistently as directed. Individual results vary based on skin type, sensitivity, and frequency of use.

Is the system designed to support the skin's cosmetic collagen environment?

The system is designed to support the skin's cosmetic collagen environment and the appearance of smoother-looking skin as part of a consistent routine. The device is not a medical treatment for collagen production, and no clinical outcome is guaranteed.

How often should Renewa Micro-Infusion be used?

Renewa Skin recommends use once every one to two weeks. Each session takes approximately five minutes. A fresh, sterile needle head should be used for each session, and aftercare instructions should be followed as directed.

What should users know before trying the device?

The device should be used only on intact, healthy skin. Users should avoid use on broken, inflamed, infected, irritated, or compromised skin. Consumers who are pregnant or nursing, managing a medical condition, using prescription skincare, or unsure about suitability should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. Mild, temporary redness may occur and typically subsides within hours.

Summary

The Renewa Micro-Infusion System is an at-home cosmetic micro-infusion device from Renewa Skin, designed for women over 50 seeking a routine-compatible skincare tool built around shallow 0.3mm cosmetic micro-infusion and compatible serum application. The system uses 20 sterile, gold-plated needle tips and a vertical stamping mechanism to create temporary superficial micro-channels during each session, with single-use disposable needle heads replaced at every use. The compatible serum formulation contains sodium hyaluronate, hydrolyzed collagen, acetyl hexapeptide-8, oligopeptide-1, and carnosine.

Renewa Skin classifies the Renewa Micro-Infusion System as a cosmetic device intended for cosmetic use only — not a medical device, not a substitute for professional dermatological treatment, and not a replacement for professional advice. The system is designed to support the appearance of smoother-looking texture, softer-looking fine lines, more hydrated-looking skin, and a refreshed-looking complexion as part of a consistent at-home routine. Individual results vary, and no specific cosmetic outcome is guaranteed. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional or dermatologist before beginning any new skin-contact device routine is recommended.

A 100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee is available on eligible non-subscription purchases. Beauty tool refunds are subject to product-specific terms including a 50% refund on the device after authorization, inspection, and eligibility review. Full terms are available at tryrenewa.com. Free standard US shipping on orders $49.99 or more.

View the current Renewa Micro-Infusion System offer (official Renewa Skin page)

Contact Information

Renewa Skin (LRS Brands LLC)

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

United States

Email: info@tryrenewa.com

Phone: +1 (386) 339-2430

Customer Care responds within 24 to 48 business hours.

Results may vary. References to improvements in the cosmetic appearance of skin reflect individual consumer experiences only and do not represent guaranteed, typical, or permanent results. Individual experiences differ based on skin type, condition, and frequency of use. No specific outcome is promised or guaranteed.

The Renewa Micro-Infusion System is a cosmetic device intended for cosmetic use only. It is not a medical product or medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease, health condition, or medical disorder. Statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use if you have existing medical conditions, are pregnant or nursing, have implanted electronic devices, or are using medications that may increase skin sensitivity. Do not use on broken, inflamed, infected, or compromised skin.

Pricing, promotions, and product availability are subject to change without notice. Current terms available at tryrenewa.com. 100-Day Satisfaction Guarantee is subject to product-specific beauty tool return terms. See full return policy at tryrenewa.com.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Renewa Skin. See full terms and conditions at tryrenewa.com.