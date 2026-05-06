UPDATE - Exodus Movement, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 11, 2026

OMAHA, Neb., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial payments and cryptocurrency platform, today updated its plans and will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026 after market close. An earnings webcast will be held the following morning at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

To access the webcast, please use this link . It will also be available on the company’s website www.exodus.com . Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company website.



About Exodus



Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap their digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contact

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the following: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com, and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believes," "views," "estimates," or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, Exodus’s plan to announce first quarter 2026 financial results. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.