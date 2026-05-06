Alta Dove Valley Debuts in North Phoenix With Boutique Amenities and the Area’s First Garage-Wrapped Apartment Design

PHOENIX, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (May 6, 2026) – Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, is pleased to announce that Alta Dove Valley is now accepting pre-leases. Professionally managed by Greystar, the new community is the first in North Phoenix to feature wrap-style construction—where apartment homes encircle a central parking garage—providing every residence with mountain and surrounding-area views along with convenient same-floor access to covered parking. Initial move-ins are expected to begin in May 2026.

“Alta Dove Valley delivers a boutique living experience that feels both elevated and practical,” said Todd Taylor, Managing Director for Wood Partners. “From the community design and views to the amenity spaces and same-floor garage access, every detail was intended to make daily life more convenient, comfortable, and refined”

Alta Dove Valley offers 380 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept layouts, electronic entry and contactless reader technology, wood-style plank flooring in living areas, stainless steel GE appliances, quartz countertops, ceramic tile backsplashes, matte black plumbing fixtures, in-home washers and dryers, and spacious closets.

Select apartments feature 12-foot ceilings, built-in wine refrigerators, expansive kitchen islands, and an optional technology package that includes two in-wall speakers and an amplifier, an HDMI pass through, a universal streaming system with built-in Chromecast that works with Alexa, Bluetooth, Apple Airplay, Spotify Connect and has an auxiliary audio input.

The community’s secure, shaded parking garage is one of its most appealing features, especially in the Phoenix heat. Residents also enjoy a two-story clubhouse with a Wurlitzer baby grand player piano, a 24/7 micro market, and a 12-foot digital art wall in the lobby. Alta Dove Valley offers the area’s only rentable soundproof office space, which is a unique feature in the area. Other amenities include:

Elevators

Air-conditioned corridors

A 78,000-gallon resort-style pool

Gourmet showcase kitchen with Monogram appliances

Coworking studio with conference suite

Speakeasy saloon

Gaming lounge with a media wall, shuffleboard, and arcade games

EV and electric bike charging

Indoor/outdoor sky deck

Zen courtyard with lounge areas and fire pits

Fitness center with yoga studio that includes a full-sized Pilates reformer

Alta Dove Valley sits in part of a rapidly growing North Phoenix, near major employment growth tied to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and including a nearby master-planned development expected to feature a Costco. Residents have quick access to local favorites such as Fry’s Marketplace, LIMoN, Urban Kitchen, and Nektar Juice Bar, as well as two major shopping centers about 10 minutes away. Outdoor recreation is also close by at Lake Pleasant Regional Park, the Sonoran Preserve, and several world‑class golf courses.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit altadovevalley.com or call 623-240-0906.

###

About Wood Partners Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

Contact Info



Wood Partners

todd.usher@greystar.com